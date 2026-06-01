Most writers have the same story they tell themselves about monetizing.

Not yet…Not until I have more subscribers…Not until the audience feels big enough. Ten thousand subscribers…

Maybe then I’ll think about selling something.

I believed that too. Then I made my first $1,000 from a newsletter with less than 500 subscribers and the whole story fell apart.

I had less than 500 subscribers when I made my first sale. Here’s what that actually looked like.

I didn’t have a massive list. I didn’t have a polished product or a complicated launch strategy.

I had a small group of people who trusted me because I’d been showing up consistently and writing honestly about something they actually cared about.

So, I created a simple focused guide over a weekend. Focused on one specific problem my audience kept running into.

Then, I priced it in such a way that anyone could say yes without losing sleep over it.

I put it in front of my audience and people bought it. Not because I had thousands of subscribers. Because the people who were there trusted me enough to pay for more of what I was already giving them for free.

I still remember the first Stan Store sale notification coming through on my phone.

It was on a Saturday morning. I hadn’t done anything special that day. The product was just sitting there and someone found it and bought it.

That moment proved something I hadn’t fully believed before — that audience size and income are not the same thing.

Most writers are waiting for a number that will never feel big enough.

Writers spend months (sometimes years) building an audience before they ever try to monetize.

They tell themselves they’re not ready. Or that their audience isn’t big enough.

Maybe that they need more credibility or more subscribers or more something before it makes sense to sell.

What they’re actually doing is building an audience of people who expect everything for free.

I know that sounds harsh, but it’s true.

The longer you wait to mention that you have something to sell, the harder that conversation becomes.

Readers who’ve followed you for years without ever seeing an offer are going to be far more surprised by a pitch than readers who understood from the beginning that you have products worth buying.

The writers making real money from their newsletters aren’t the ones with the biggest audiences…

They’re the ones who started offering value early and built a relationship with their readers that naturally included paid products alongside the free content.

You don’t need 10,000 subscribers to make your first $1,000. You need the right readers who trust you enough to say yes.

The product that made over $100K started as a weekend project. Here’s what it was.

It wasn’t a big course or a membership.

It was a focused guide (that later turned into a Workshop) for writers who wanted to grow their Substack — one specific problem, one clear solution, one weekend to build.

Priced under $100 and sold to the readers who were already showing up every week to read what I was writing for free.

That guide/workshop has made over $100K since I created it.

Not because it was impressive or complicated. Because it solved one real problem for one specific type of person at a price they could say yes to without thinking hard about it.

The gap between where most writers are right now and their first $1,000 is almost never about audience size. It’s almost always about not having started.

Let me show you how to grow and monetize your Substack

Everything I just described — finding the right product idea, creating it simply, pricing it correctly, and selling it to the audience you already have — is exactly what these two products teach.

One gives you the monetization process. The other gives you the foundation that makes everything compound faster.

📌 The Digital Product Masterclass is for the writer who is ready to create their first simple product and make their first sale.

Inside this Masterclass, you learn the complete process from finding your product idea to getting it live and in front of your audience.

How to create something worth buying in a weekend. How to price it. How to sell it to the readers you already have without it feeling like a pitch.

This is the exact process behind $100K+ in revenue from simple products under $100.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is for the writer who wants to build the right foundation first.

Your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently.

If you’re still growing your audience and want to get everything right before you think about monetizing — this is where to start.

It’s the complete foundation behind 18,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue laid out simply so you can build it too.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

No matter whether you join a masterclass or not, I want to encourage you to start thinking about how to monetize.

I promise that you have a great product idea inside you, and your audience is simply waiting for you to create it. Let me know how I can help, my DMs are open.

Question: What’s stopping you from creating your first digital product right now?

Drop it in the comments — I’d genuinely love to know where most writers feel stuck on this.

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