Most writers come to Substack thinking it’s a better version of Medium.

A place to publish long form writing, build an audience over time, and eventually get paid for their work.

So they focus on the writing. They obsess over their posts. They spend hours crafting something they’re genuinely proud of, hit publish, and wait for the subscribers to arrive.

Then they wonder why nothing is happening.

I was the same way when I started. And it wasn’t until I understood what Substack actually is (not what I thought it was) that things started growing.

Substack’s co-founder said something that completely reframed how I think about this platform.

Substack is a community and discovery engine. The writing is the vehicle. The community is the destination.

Hamish McKenzie, Substack’s co-founder, has talked openly about how most social platforms are designed to keep you trapped scrolling forever because that’s what their business model requires.

Substack deliberately built something different. They only make money when you make money. So the algorithm is designed to help you grow — not fight you at every turn.

Mike Cohen, their head of machine learning, explained it this way: the goal of the Notes feed is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay. That’s how they built it.

Not time spent on the platform. Not ad clicks. Actual subscriptions between real readers and real writers.

This is fundamentally different from every other platform most writers have tried. And most writers never fully absorb what it means for how they should be showing up here.

I didn’t out-write anyone. I just tapped into what works here.

I came to Substack eighteen months ago as a burnt out career coach and mediocre writer (at best) with no real plan.

I wasn’t the most polished writer in my niche. I wasn’t the most credentialed or the most experienced.

But I figured out early that this platform rewards presence and genuine community over perfectly crafted essays.

So I started writing Notes every single day. I engaged authentically with other writers. I showed up consistently in a way that slowly taught the algorithm who I am and who my readers are.

Eighteen months later I have 17,000 subscribers, $100K+ in revenue, and Notes brings me 500-700 new subscribers every single month.

Not because I out-wrote everyone else. Because I understood what the platform actually rewards and showed up accordingly.

Stop treating Substack like a blog. It’s not working because it was never designed to.

Your posts matter. I’m not saying stop writing them.

But if you’re treating Substack like a blog and expecting the posts alone to drive your growth, you’re going to be frustrated for a long time.

Notes is the growth engine. Community is the growth engine. Showing up consistently in a way the algorithm can learn from is the growth engine.

The writers growing the fastest right now aren’t necessarily the best writers on the platform. I’m certainly not.

They’re the ones who understand they’re playing a community game not a publishing game.

They write Notes daily. They engage genuinely. They restack strategically.

They give the algorithm a clear and consistent signal about who they are and who their readers are.

You don’t have to become a better writer overnight to grow faster here. You just have to understand what the platform actually is and start showing up accordingly.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack in a simple, sustainable way.

(📌 Last chance before everything goes up May 1st)

Quick reminder — all of my trainings are increasing in price on May 1st. This is the last chance to get in at the current price before that happens.

If you want the complete system for building on Substack the right way — this is your moment. Here they are:

The Notes Growth Workshop is for the writer who wants to grow right now.

This Workshop will teach you the specific Note types that consistently bring subscribers, the daily routine that takes 20 minutes, and the strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who you are.

If Notes hasn’t been working for you this is what fixes that:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is the complete foundation.

Your story, your positioning, your voice, the Notes system, and how to monetize once the audience is building. It’s the strategy behind 17,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue — laid out simply so you can build it too.

Here’s what’s inside:

Your origin story and positioning — the specific angle that makes your newsletter impossible to ignore and immediately worth following. Most writers skip this and then wonder why nothing gains traction

Your voice — how to write in a way that feels completely authentic and builds the kind of trust that turns casual readers into loyal subscribers who actually open every email

How to monetize your audience — the exact digital product strategy behind $100K+ in revenue, built around simple products that sell consistently

What actually grows versus what just gets likes — so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics and start building real momentum every single day

A sustainable system you’ll actually stick to — because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Here’s what writers are saying after going through it:

“I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.” — Sumu Sathi “This was the best most concise explanation of how to scale and monetize a newsletter I’ve ever come across.” — Jake Griggs

Over 500 writers have gone through the Masterclass and built this foundation. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building — and left with a clear direction, a growing audience, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

Price goes up May 1st. This is the last chance to get either at the current price:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Question: What’s been working for you on Substack lately? Drop it in the comments — genuinely curious where everyone is right now.

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