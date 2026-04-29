Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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The Prevention Project's avatar
The Prevention Project
5h

Thank you for your deep insights on notes. After I learned from some of your notes and posts, as a turtle, I started writing Notes less than 3 weeks ago, 1 or 2/day the first week, and 2 Notes/day last week, then I'm moving to 3 Notes/day this week. I did see a small, slow progress made from my Notes. I’m very grateful for the support from my subscribers (all FREE, not paid ones, as I chose to set up this way—at least for now). Hope this answered your question.

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Ayesha Hilton's avatar
Ayesha Hilton
2hEdited

I have been devouring your posts and I love the idea that we are growing community and writing is the vehicle.

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