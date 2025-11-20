I’ve posted on Substack Notes every single day for the past year.

Over 700+ Notes. (that’s wild…) Countless hours. Testing everything I could think of.

And here’s the truth: Some Notes did absolutely nothing for my growth. And some Notes blew up my newsletter.

But I’ve realized there’s 3 types that consistently brought subscribers. Every single time.

In the last 30 days alone, I gained over 600 new subscribers just from Notes. Not from full posts. Not from social media. Just these short, simple Notes posted daily.

After a year of testing, I finally figured out what actually works. And it’s way simpler than you think.

Finally, An Algorithm That Actually Wants You to Win

Before we get into the 3 types, you need to understand why Notes is worth your time in the first place.

Most platforms fight your growth. Facebook wants you scrolling Facebook. Instagram wants you trapped in Instagram. TikTok wants you endlessly swiping.

They don’t want people leaving to read your newsletter. They want eyeballs on ads. One algorithm change and your reach tanks overnight. You’re always at their mercy.

Substack Notes is fundamentally different.

The founders have specifically said they want to show your Notes to people who will actually subscribe to your newsletter. The algorithm looks for overlapping interests and audiences. It’s designed to connect readers with writers they’ll genuinely care about.

Mike Cohen, Substack’s head of machine learning, explained it like this: “The goal is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay. That’s how we built the feed.”

Not time spent. Not ad clicks. Actual subscriptions.

This changes everything. Instead of fighting an algorithm that works against you, you’re finally working with one that’s designed to help you grow.

I went from 0 to 10,000+ subscribers in a year. Notes was the primary engine. Over 600 subscribers in the last month alone came directly from these short posts.

The platform works. But only if you’re posting the right types of Notes.

The 3 Note Types That Turn Scrollers into Subscribers

After 365 days of posting, the patterns became crystal clear.

Not all Notes are created equal. Some get tons of likes but zero subscribers. Others quietly convert readers all day long.

Here are the 3 types that actually move the needle, listed in order of effectiveness.

Type #1: Community Notes

These are Notes that invite writers to participate. Share a tip. Drop a link to their post. Tell their story.

Community Notes work because Substack seems to prioritize showing them to NEW subscribers. The algorithm recognizes genuine engagement and amplifies it.

Here’s one I posted recently:

“The secret to growth on Substack? Be generous. Give before you take. Support someone’s post with a comment. Restack a note. If you’re growing here, share a link to your recent note or post. Come back and find a new writer’s content to help boost. Working together is the best way for everyone to grow.”

Simple, right? But it brought in 15+ new subscribers and created dozens of genuine connections.

Writers naturally want recognition for their work. When you create space for them to share, they show up. And when they show up, the algorithm notices.

The key is coming back and actually engaging with the responses. Don’t just post and disappear. Support the writers who participate. The more you engage, the better these Notes perform.

Type #2: Educational Notes

These deliver one simple, actionable insight about your niche. Not a comprehensive guide. Just one thing that works, explained simply.

Educational Notes position you as helpful without being pushy. They show expertise without overwhelming anyone. And they’re easily restackable, which amplifies your reach.

Here’s one that performed well:

“The best Substack growth hack is writing something worth sharing. Not SEO tricks. Not posting times. Not newsletter swaps. Write something that makes someone say ‘I have to send this to my friend.’ That’s it. That’s the strategy.”

Clean. Simple. One clear takeaway.

These Notes build trust. And trust converts to subscribers. You’re proving your value before asking for anything in return.

Keep them short…2-3 paragraphs max. Focus on ONE insight. Make it actionable. End with a statement that makes people think.

Type #3: Motivational Notes

These give encouragement about the writing journey (or whatever it is your talk about). Permission to start or keep going. Honest reflections on the challenges we all face.

Motivational Notes work because they create emotional connections. Writers on Substack are looking for community and support. When you make someone feel seen, they remember you.

Here’s one that resonated:

“Can we normalize starting a business at 45? Learning a new language at 55? Taking up writing fiction at 65? Traveling solo at 75? I just started this Substack at 40 and crossed 10,000 subscribers last week. Your timeline isn’t everyone else’s timeline. Popular culture wants you to believe you’re ‘too late’ but that’s just noise. Tune it out and start anyway.”

This Note brought in subscribers because it gave people permission. It made them feel less alone. It reminded them that it’s never too late.

Share your real journey, not just the highlights. Be honest about struggles. Give people permission to try, to fail, to start over.

People subscribe to voices they connect with emotionally. These Notes create that connection.

Why Everything Else Is Just Noise (and wasting your time)

I know what you’re thinking. “But what about hot takes? Questions? Funny observations?”

They get engagement. Lots of likes and comments sometimes. But they rarely convert to subscribers.

There’s a huge difference between vanity metrics and actual growth.

You can get 100 likes on a clever observation and zero new subscribers. Meanwhile, a simple Community Note gets 30 likes and brings in 10 subscribers.

I’m not saying never post other things. Mix in other content to keep your feed human and interesting. But prioritize these 3 types. They’re your growth engine.

This 20-minute daily system brought 600+ subscribers this month

Here’s my actual routine: I post 2 Notes daily. Usually one Community or Educational Note in the morning. One Motivational or Educational Note in the evening.

Total time investment? 10-20 minutes.

This works because consistency teaches the algorithm your voice. Regular presence keeps you discoverable. Multiple Notes mean multiple chances for new readers to find you.

And it compounds over time.

The first few weeks felt slow. That’s normal. The algorithm needs time to understand who you are and who should see your work.

But around month 3-4, things started clicking. Real momentum kicked in after 6 months. Now I’m gaining on average 600+ subscribers monthly just from Notes.

The key is not quitting before the compound effect kicks in. Stay focused on these 3 types. Engage authentically with other writers. Trust the process.

You’re sitting on a gold mine (and most writers just don’t see it yet)

I spent 365 days testing everything, so you don’t have to waste time guessing.

These 3 types work. Period.

Notes is the best place to grow your newsletter right now. The algorithm is designed to help you. Your audience is already there, scrolling Notes, looking for writers to subscribe to.

You just need to show up consistently with the right content.

You can absolutely grow your newsletter only writing Notes. No other social media required. No complex strategy needed. Just these 3 types, posted daily.

I gained 600+ subscribers in the last 30 days. That’s not luck. It’s a system.

The choice is yours. Keep guessing what works, or follow what’s proven.

Let Me Show You How to Make Notes Work for You

Understanding which Note types work is one thing.

Knowing how to write them so the algorithm actually surfaces and rewards them is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out through constant testing and tracking. Which Notes bring subscribers. Which ones just get vanity metrics. What makes the algorithm show your work to new audiences.

And that’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

I’m reopening it this weekend, and I’ve dropped the price so everyone has a chance to learn this system.

Inside, I break down how to:

Stop guessing what to post —discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 14K subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less —so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy

Avoid the engagement trap —learn which Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Master formatting that stops the scroll —the visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Build a sustainable daily practice—because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Special bonus: When you join now, you’ll get my most recent 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge from Early November. I’ve packaged these 7 templates up into a Google Doc, and you’ll get them as a little treat when you join. Basically, 7 Notes templates to get started with writing this week

I’ve proven it works. 14,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue in just one year.

You can join below and start writing better Notes:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

