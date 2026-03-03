Five years of back to back client calls…A calendar that never had breathing room... Good money but zero freedom…

I started my Substack the way most writers do, with genuine excitement and absolutely no idea what I was actually doing.

So I followed everyone’s advice.

Posted consistently. Shared on LinkedIn. Tried every strategy that sounded promising.

The problem wasn’t effort. I had plenty of that.

The problem was I was winging it every single day and hoping something would eventually stick. There was no system. No clear direction.

Just a lot of throwing things at the wall and waiting to see what happened.

I know that feeling doesn’t go away on its own. I lived it for months.

The Week I Finally Stopped Guessing and Built Something Real

At some point I got tired of the randomness.

I stopped following everyone else’s playbook and started paying close attention to what was actually working specifically for me. I tested things and documented what worked (and what didn't).

And slowly three clear steps emerged.

Not a complicated framework that required hours of daily hustle. Just three simple things done consistently in the right order that completely changed everything I was building here.

Writers who’ve plugged into this system are seeing results that genuinely surprise them. That system took me from zero to where I am today.

16,000 subscribers with over $100,000 in revenue. Working 2 to 3 hours a day.

Not because I got lucky. Because I built something repeatable and showed up consistently.

And the best part? You can plug straight into the same system starting today.

Everything I Built Is Inside These Three Steps. Here’s What Each One Does.

I’ve turned each step into its own training. You can start with one or go through all three.

But the system works best in order because each step builds directly on the one before it.

If you’re a writer who’s been winging it and wondering why growth feels random — this is the roadmap I wish I’d had from day one.

Here’s exactly what’s inside.

Step 1 — Get Clear on Your Story and Build Your Foundation (Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass)

This is the step most writers skip. And it costs them months of slow frustrating growth.

When I started I jumped straight into writing without ever stopping to ask the most important question…why would anyone care about my specific voice over the thousands of other newsletters out there?

I had no answer. So my early content was generic. Helpful maybe. But completely forgettable.

Your story is your competitive advantage. In a world where AI can generate advice in seconds the one thing nobody can replicate is your lived experience.

But most writers don’t know how to find that story, articulate it clearly, or use it to attract the exact readers they want to reach.

The Masterclass is the complete foundation, that exact same steps that helped me go from zero to 16,000 subscribers.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Step 2 — Use Notes as Your Primary Growth Engine (the Notes Growth Workshop)

Once you have the foundation this is how you pour fuel on it.

Notes is responsible for over 70% of my daily subscriber growth. Last month alone it drove 900+ new subscribers to my newsletter.

Most writers either ignore Notes completely or use it the wrong way. They post consistently and wonder why subscribers aren’t moving.

The problem isn’t consistency.

It’s that only certain types of Notes actually convert scrollers into subscribers…and most writers are posting the wrong kind.

This workshop teaches you exactly which types bring subscribers versus which ones just get likes. The daily system that will bring you subscribers every single day.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Step 3 — Turn Your Audience Into Real Income (Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass)

Your newsletter is growing. Now it’s time to get paid for it.

Most writers wait until they have a massive audience to think about monetizing. I’d tell every single one of them to stop waiting.

You don’t need thousands of subscribers to create and sell a simple digital product.

We’re talking a Google Doc template, a 30 minute recorded workshop, a focused guide that solves one specific problem your audience keeps asking about.

These are the kinds of products that generated over $100,000 in yearly revenue for me.

The Digital Product Masterclass is the complete roadmap. It will help you validate your product idea and create it within a weekend, so you can sell it by Monday.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

If You’ve Been Thinking About Joining This Is the Week to Do It

All three products are going up in price this Friday.

Not as a fake urgency tactic. Just because they keep delivering real results for real writers and the value has grown significantly since they were first priced.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence for weeks — and I know some of you have because you’ve told me — this is your honest nudge.

What 16,000 Subscribers and $100K+ in Revenue Actually Looks Like Day to Day

I want to leave you with something more important than the numbers.

All winter I’ve been working 2-3 hours a day, remotely from Puerto Rico.

I surf in the mornings. I write in the afternoons. I don’t have a calendar full of back to back calls.

I have a newsletter that grows every single day and a business built on simple digital products that sell while I’m living my life.

That’s what this system actually builds when you follow it consistently.

I built it by figuring it out the hard way so you don’t have to. Every single thing I learned is inside these three steps.

Keep writing, Wes

Questions: Which step are you at right now? If you’re not sure, just let me know in the comments. I’ll help point you in the right direction.

