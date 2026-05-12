Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Gabriela Birova's avatar
Gabriela Birova
4h

The biggest mistake writers make on Notes is treating it like a feed, not a system - consistency and clarity of signal matter more than volume or randomness.

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Nasselars #HACKINGFREEWILL's avatar
Nasselars #HACKINGFREEWILL
16h

Please point out the differences to me; Substack Notes/ Facebook/X/Tiktok...

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