Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elena's avatar
Elena
2m

Hi Wes,

Did you send out the Notes Challenge for Day 4? I never received it. Can you resend it please? Thank you. -Elena

Reply
Share
lindav1959's avatar
lindav1959
5h

This is exactly part of my struggle. I started on Substack a couple of months ago, but I think I even started several years ago on and off. I came back because I was missing the blogging piece, but I unearthed my old blog and I thought I don’t write like that anymore nor do I want to.

In 2004, blogging was just for blogging sake. I don’t remember they’re being an algorithm and I don’t remember people making money from their blogs. I just remember we would share ideas on Twitter and write about the marathons we ran.

So yes, I treated this as a blog initially thank you for this post

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture