Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Winston Lee's avatar
Winston Lee
5d

The hesitation - transforming an idea into a story (is there enough meat in the sandwich?). I like the idea of templating. That can be the bread if I continue this sandwich analogy 😂

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1 reply by Wes Pearce
Rev. Evelyn Bourne (Ambilike)'s avatar
Rev. Evelyn Bourne (Ambilike)
5d

I can see now that I've fallen into that trap of trying to write for everyone when my publication topic is not for everyone. I also fuss too much about making my Notes good rather than making them effective. 👍🏽

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