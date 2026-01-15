Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ivan's avatar
Ivan
3m

Will do both. Growing through notes seems realistic, and instead of guessing what to sell, just asking directly — it makes sense and doesn’t feel pushy. Solid plan.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture