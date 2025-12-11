I watched a writer quit last week.

She’d been grinding for eight months. Posting everywhere. LinkedIn three times a day. X threads. Instagram stories. Podcast pitches. Newsletter swaps. All the tactics everyone said would work.

Her subscriber count barely moved.

“I’m exhausted,” she told me. “I feel like I’m doing everything right, but nothing’s working.”

Here’s the thing: She was doing everything right. For 2024.

But Substack changed in 2025. Fast. And most writers missed it completely.

I’ve been writing on this platform for over a full year now. I’ve watched the shifts happen in real time. And if you’re still using last year’s playbook, you’re fighting an uphill battle you don’t need to fight…

The platform evolved. The opportunities shifted. The strategies that worked six months ago don’t work the same way anymore.

Here are the three biggest changes I’ve seen in 2025, and exactly how I’m adapting my entire strategy for 2026.

Shift #1: You Can Actually Grow Inside Substack Now (stop spreading yourself so thin)

Remember when everyone said you had to build your audience somewhere else first?

LinkedIn. X. Instagram. Facebook groups. Everywhere except Substack itself.

That was the advice. But something changed in 2025.

Substack shared recently that 32 million new subscribers came from within the app itself over just the last three months. Not from external traffic. From readers discovering writers right inside Substack.

That’s massive.

The Recommendations feature is driving real growth. Notes is functioning as its own social platform. The discovery algorithm is actually working. People are finding newsletters they love without ever leaving Substack.

This changes everything about how you should be spending your time.

How I’m adapting for 2026:

I’m doubling down on Substack Notes.

I spend about 20 minutes a day writing Notes. That’s it. No more LinkedIn marathons. No more juggling five platforms and feeling like I’m drowning.

Just 20 minutes on Notes every single day.

And it’s working. I’m consistently gaining 10+ subscribers per day from Notes alone. Over 600 subscribers in recent months came directly from this one strategy.

But here’s what most people miss about Notes: It’s not just about posting. It’s about building real community.

I host a weekly Notes Boost inside my Substack Chat. Over 200 writers join on average. We share each other’s work, engage authentically, and actually help each other grow. That’s the kind of community you can’t build anywhere else.

Your Chat is one of the most overlooked features on Substack. It’s where your most engaged readers gather. It’s where real relationships form. And those relationships turn into subscribers who stick around and actually buy from you.

The growth opportunity isn’t scattered across ten platforms anymore. It’s right here.

Shift #2: Your Story Matters More Than Your “Tips”

I get it. You’ve probably noticed, too.

Famous journalists are launching Substacks…TikTok stars with millions of followers are bringing their audiences over…Podcasters are building newsletter arms. Influencers with massive platforms are landing here.

And you’re thinking: “How am I supposed to compete with that?”

Here’s the truth…You don’t compete.

You are your own niche. Your story is what matters. Not your follower count. Not your credentials. Not how polished you sound.

ChatGPT can write a blog post in 30 seconds. Google has the answer to everything. People don’t subscribe to you for information anymore. They can get information anywhere.

They subscribe because of YOU.

And the best way to connect with people? Through your story.

Ask the questions…What brought you here? What obstacles did you face? Why are you qualified to talk about this? What did you learn the hard way?

For me, it’s the burnout story. I was doing 5-7 client calls every single day as a career coach. I was trapped. I struggled to grow my newsletter for months. Then I discovered Notes and everything changed. That struggle is what people connect with.

That’s my story. It’s unique to me. Nobody else has it or can replicate it.

Your story is your competitive advantage in a world where anyone can generate generic content.

How I’m adapting for 2026:

I’m clarifying my story everywhere and not afraid to share it over and over again.

My About page. My welcome emails. My Notes. Even in my regular posts.

I’m leading with vulnerability, not polish. The messy middle, not just the highlight reel. The failures that taught me what actually works.

That’s what AI can’t do. That’s what makes you different from every other writer in your space.

Stop trying to sound like an expert. Start sharing your journey like a human.

Shift #3: Making Offers Daily Isn’t Pushy (don’t listen to the trolls)

This one took me the longest to figure out.

I used to feel weird about sharing my offers. “Should I mention my Masterclass again? I just talked about it three days ago. Will people think I’m too salesy? Maybe I should wait another week...”

That hesitation cost me thousands of dollars.

Here’s what shifted in 2025: The vibe around making offers changed completely.

Readers expect you to have something to sell. You’re providing value. You’re solving problems. Of course you have offers. That’s how businesses work.

And here’s the part most writers get wrong: They think providing value means never asking for anything in return.

That’s not how this works.

You write content that solves ONE problem at a time. You give genuine value in that content. Then you share your offer without apology. Every single day if you want to.

Link to your paid subscription. Mention your workshop. Share your guide. Talk about your book.

This is your newsletter. Own it.

The readers who need your solution will buy. The readers who don’t need it right now will keep reading your free content and maybe buy later. Both are completely fine.

How I’m adapting for 2026:

I’m making offers daily without hesitation.

My paid subscription. Masterclass. My products. My workshops. I don’t hide them at the bottom anymore. I weave them naturally into my content.

Because daily promotion isn’t spam. It’s service. You’re reminding people that you have solutions to their problems. If you don’t tell them, how will they know?

(And honestly, if someone trolls you for making an offer, why would you even want them in your tribe anyway? They’d likely never buy something from you, so they’re just taking up space.)

The writers making money on Substack aren’t the ones being shy about their offers. They’re the ones showing up consistently and making it easy for people to buy.

Stop apologizing for having something to sell.

What This Actually Means for Your 2026 Strategy

It’s simpler than you think.

Three changes. Three adaptations.

One: Grow on Substack itself. Write Notes daily. Use Recommendations. Build community in your Chat. Stop spreading yourself thin on ten different platforms.

Two: Lead with your story. Not tips AI could generate. Not generic advice. YOUR journey. Your obstacles. Your transformation. That’s what people actually care about.

Three: Make offers confidently. Every day. Naturally. Without apology. Your readers want to support you. Let them.

This isn’t complicated. But it requires letting go of what worked last year.

The writers who adapt to these shifts will build real businesses in 2026. The ones stuck following 2024 advice will wonder why they’re still struggling.

Let me help you grow your newsletter in 2026

Everything I just walked you through is exactly what I teach inside my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Not outdated tactics from 2024. The actual 2026 playbook for growing and monetizing your newsletter.

Inside, you’ll learn:

How to use Substack Notes strategically – the exact posting strategy that brings me 10+ subscribers daily without burning out

How to clarify and share your story – so it becomes your competitive advantage instead of something you’re nervous to talk about

How to build engaged community – turning casual readers into loyal subscribers who actually show up and support your work

How to make offers that convert – without feeling gross, pushy, or salesy (because daily promotion is actually service)

How to come up with content ideas - generate dozens of post ideas so you’ll never wonder what to write again

This is the strategy that got me to 14,000+ subscribers and $100K+ in digital product revenue in one year.

And it’s specifically designed for the Substack that exists right now in 2026. Not the platform from last year.

Substack changed everything in 2025. The writers who see these shifts and adapt will win. The ones stuck in old strategies will keep wondering why nothing’s working.

You can join 100’s of writers inside the Masterclass below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

2026 is going to separate the writers who pay attention from the ones who don’t.

Let’s make sure you’re on the right side of that line.

💡 Question: How are you shifting your strategy and writing approach for 2026? What other shifts are you seeing happen?

📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life. 🙏