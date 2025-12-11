Escape the Cubicle

Double ID
2h

What’s shifted on Substack isn’t just algorithms-

it’s the platform’s willingness to reward human complexity over generic polish.

The strategy that worked in 2024 was about distribution;

the strategy that works now is about resonance- the friction, the messy inner life, the identity behind the words.

Substack isn’t just a publishing tool anymore- it’s a mirror for the writer’s hidden self.

Those who adapt aren’t just posting more- they’re showing up with their truth.

-Double ID

rAgE aNd CoLoRs
2h

Thanks for this

