Welcome to Escape the Cubicle!

Welcome to Escape the Cubicle written by Wes Pearce (me).

This Substack focuses on helping you “escape the cubicle” by building your own thing. I share ideas, advice, and tips on how to take your knowledge & skills and turn it into an income-producing machine online, so you can ditch your cubicle for good.

Wes’ Origin Story 👋

Over a decade ago, I was let go from my full-time job as a wine shop manager. Yes, I got paid to taste and peddle wine all day. (It really was a dream job, at the time)

Without any notice, I was let go from that job for reasons outside my control. I was devastated. After having a good cry, I went to Google and typed in, “How do you make money online?” I decided I was tired of putting my financial stability in the hands of another person.

That one Google search changed my life. I discovered the world of freelance writing and never looked back. My first year as a freelance writer, I replaced my income from the wine shop. Over the next 12 months, I tripled it 3X and crossed the six-figure mark.

Building a career as a freelance writer and solopreneur has allowed me the freedom to work from anywhere in the world. I’ve traveled and worked from beaches in Puerto Rico, cafes in Guatemala, and jungles in Costa Rica. I love helping people discover that the traditional 9-5 route stuck in a cubicle is outdated. There’s so much more…

Escape the Cubicle was born out of this love for remote work and freedom. I’ve worked with hundreds (thousands?) of clients over the last years helping them transition into remote work. Now, I help people create their own six-figure brand and business, especially by growing LinkedIn and their newsletter on Substack.

I’m honored you’ve stumbled upon my little space on the internet and hope you will join this community as a subscriber. I’ll do my best to ensure you never regret it.

Fast Facts about Wes:

Lives home base in Kentucky and worked remote from 10+ countries

115K+ followers on LinkedIn with 50K+ LinkedIn newsletter subscribers

Operates resume writing business with over 500+ 5-star reviews combined

LinkedIn Business Coach helping build personal brands on LinkedIn & Substack

Dad to 3 chihuahuas (Rocco, Cabo, Auggie) and teaches salsa dancing as a hobby

Consider Becoming a Paid Subscriber

It’s an honor for you to consider becoming a paid subscriber to Escape the Cubicle. My paid subscribers receive access to my private community (10X Growth Creator Club) with special trainings on growing and monetizing their LinkedIn and Substack.

Inside my community, I also offer a monthly AMA meetup to connect with subscribers and answer questions. Becoming a paid subscriber helps support my writing and work, which I’m eternally grateful for.

How can I contact you?

Feel free to reach out with any questions, opportunities, or collaborations through Substack, LinkedIn, or email (wespearceco@gmail.com).