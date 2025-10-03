When I restarted my newsletter last summer 2024, I had a choice to make:

I could turn on paid subscriptions right away and hope people would pay $5-$10/month for my content…

Or I could create a digital product…

I did the math on subscriptions first. It wasn’t pretty.

To make $1,000 per month from paid subscriptions at $10/month, I’d need 100 paying subscribers (and would have to keep them month after month…)

At a typical 2-3% conversion rate from free to paid, that meant I’d need around 5,000-7,000 free subscribers first.

Even if everything went perfectly, I was looking at months (maybe a year) before I’d see meaningful income.

I didn’t have that kind of time to wait.

So, I made a different choice: I’d create one simple digital product and sell it.

Not a comprehensive course. Not a coaching program. Just one thing that solved one problem for the people already reading my newsletter.

That first product took me about 4 hours to create. It was a simple PDF guide priced at $37.

I launched it to my small list of a few hundred subscribers.

Made $1,200 in the first week.

That one product changed how I thought about everything.

Not because of the money (though that helped). But because it proved something I’d been wondering: you don’t need thousands of subscribers to start making real money from your newsletter.

You just need to solve a real problem for the people already paying attention to you.

Here’s what I see most writers and creators doing wrong:

They wait. They build. They grow their list to some imaginary “enough” number.

1,000 subscribers. Then 5,000. Then 10,000.

Always waiting for the right moment to monetize.

Meanwhile, months pass. Sometimes years. And they’re still making $0 from all that work.

The truth is you already have enough subscribers to make your first $1,000.

Even if you only have 200 people on your list.

Let me show you the math that made me stop waiting:

If you have 200 subscribers and create a $47 product, you only need 22 people to buy it to make $1,000.

That’s an 11% conversion rate. Not impossible. Actually pretty reasonable for a warm audience who already reads your stuff.

Compare that to paid subscriptions:

200 subscribers × 2% conversion = 4 paying subscribers 4 × $7/month = $28 per month You’d need 7 months to make $1,000.

One product. One weekend. One thousand dollars.

Versus seven months of hoping people subscribe.

This is exactly what my friend Abby from Instagram figured out early.

When her husband had two strokes in one year and couldn’t work anymore, she didn’t have the luxury of building slowly or waiting for the “perfect” moment.

She had to make money. Fast.

So, she started creating simple digital products. Most priced between $49-$97. Nothing fancy. Just straightforward solutions to problems her small but growing audience had.

She didn’t wait until she had 10,000 subscribers. She started selling when she had a few hundred.

Today? She’s made over a million dollars from those simple products.

Not because she built better products than everyone else. But because she started before most people think they’re “ready.”

Here’s what one simple product actually gives you:

It’s not just the $1,000 (though that matters)…

It’s proof that people will pay you for your expertise…

It’s the confidence to create another product. And another…

It’s the beginning of a product suite that can actually support you, instead of just hoping subscription income will eventually materialize.

Most importantly, it’s the shift from “content creator hoping to monetize someday” to “business owner making money now.”

Your action step for this weekend:

Stop waiting for more subscribers. Stop planning the perfect product. Stop overthinking.

Create one simple thing that solves one problem for the people already on your list.

Here’s exactly what to do:

Look through your last 20 reader emails, comments, or DMs. What’s the most common question or problem that keeps showing up?

That’s your product.

I know what your next question might be: “What if I don’t have 20 DMs or comments to look at?”

Here’s what to do:

Send one email to your list this weekend asking: “What’s your biggest struggle with [your topic] right now?”

You’ll get responses. Use the most common answer.

Or, look at what YOU struggled with 6-12 months ago. The problem you solved for yourself? That’s what your audience is dealing with right now.

Or, check the comments on popular posts in your niche. What questions keep appearing? Create the answer.

You don’t need perfect data. You just need to solve one real problem.

Not a course. Not a coaching program. A template, a guide, a checklist, a swipe file. Something they can download and use immediately.

Set a timer for 4 hours. That’s all you get. Make it good enough to help someone. Don’t make it perfect.

Price it between $37-$97. High enough to respect your expertise. Low enough that it’s an easy yes.

Launch it by Monday. Send one email to your list explaining the problem it solves and who it’s for.

That’s it. One product. One weekend. Your first $1,000.

The biggest mistake isn’t creating the wrong product. It’s never creating one at all.

I’ve watched writers & creators spend years building audiences while making zero dollars.

They’re waiting for some magical moment when monetization will feel easy or natural.

That moment doesn’t come. You have to create it.

The difference between newsletter creators who make money and those who don’t isn’t audience size or writing talent.

It’s the willingness to create something and put it out there before it feels ready.

Ready to Create Your First Product (and Make Your First $1,000)?

I teach this entire framework inside my Six Figure Digital Product Masterclass—how to create simple products that solve real problems and generate consistent income.

This weekend, I’m reopening my Six Figure Digital Product Masterclass—my most popular training that shows exactly how I built multiple revenue streams that generate consistent monthly income.

But here’s what makes this weekend special:

Everyone who joins gets my new Digital Product Starter Kit included as a bonus.

This kit contains:

✅ Proven digital product frameworks I use

✅ Step-by-step launch sequences

✅ Pricing frameworks for maximum profit

✅ Walkthrough of how-to set-up your Stan Store pages

✅ Email sequences that help sell your products on autopilot

PLUS: $1K Digital Product Roadmap (NEW)

✅ How to create your first product this weekend

✅ The exact validation framework I used

✅ Pricing psychology that converts

✅ The path from first product to first $1,000

Inside the Masterclass, you’ll discover:

How to create simple digital products that sell daily without constant launching

The exact revenue stacking strategy I use to hit $5K+ months consistently

My automated sales systems that generate income while I sleep

Proven templates and frameworks you can copy immediately

When you’re ready, you can join 100’s of writers already using these strategies to build thriving businesses.

The Masterclass + Digital Product Starter Kit + $1K Roadmap combo is only available this weekend.

Don’t let another month pass hoping your newsletter will magically start generating real revenue. The strategies are proven, the templates are ready—you just need to implement them. 👇

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

You don’t need 10,000 subscribers to make your first $1,000. You just need one good product and the courage to launch it.

Question : What’s holding you back from creating your first digital product?

