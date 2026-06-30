You’ve been told the way to grow your newsletter is to write more.

Publish every week. Show up every day. Keep your head down and produce.

So that’s what you do, and on the days you don’t, you feel guilty about it. I mean we’re writers, right?

But you’re tired. You’re putting real hours into your posts, hitting publish, and watching your subscriber count sit almost exactly where it was last week.

You’re working harder than ever and getting nowhere.

So let me tell you something that took me way too long to figure out. Writing more is not what grows a Substack. “Write every day” might be the most exhausting and least effective advice in this entire space.

Let me explain.

The grind feels like discipline. It’s actually a treadmill.

Here’s the trap. Writing more posts feels like progress. You’re being disciplined, showing up. It looks like the responsible thing to do.

But think about what it actually looks like in your real life:

Forcing a post on Sunday night when you’d rather be with your family.

Staring at a half-finished draft on a day you’ve got nothing to say, pushing it out anyway.

The low hum of guilt every time you skip one.

That’s not growth. That’s a treadmill.

And most writers stay on it for a few months, wear themselves down, and quit before anything ever clicks.

Not because they weren’t talented. Because they spent all their energy on the wrong thing and burned out before it could pay off.

I’ll be honest with you: your posts are not growing your newsletter

I’m not anti-writing. I write a several short posts a week myself and I genuinely enjoy it.

But here’s what I had to accept: Your posts only go to people who already subscribed.

That’s who they’re for. They deepen the relationship with the readers you already have. No matter how good a post is, it isn’t reaching a single new person.

So if your goal is growth, more posts is the wrong lever. You’re pouring your best energy into talking to the same room you talked to last week.

What actually brings new people in is anything that puts your writing in front of strangers. NEW people.

For me, that’s Notes. Any platform that sends fresh eyes to your newsletter can work, but Notes is the one built right into Substack, and it’s the most powerful one I’ve found.

Here’s the whole thing in one line:

Your posts keep your current readers. Your Notes bring you new ones.

Once that clicked for me, my Substack grew.

You can grow more by writing less

Here’s the part that should take a weight off your shoulders.

I spend about 20 minutes a day on Notes. That’s it. I scroll for a few minutes to get some ideas, pull from my own templates, write two or three Notes, and get on with my day.

That short routine is the engine behind almost all of my growth. Not the posts I take hours on. The handful of Notes I write in the morning.

Those are what bring new subscribers in all day long, even while I sleep.

You don’t need to write more to grow. You need to spend your limited time where it actually counts.

Let me show you how to write Notes that grow your Substack

So here’s the real question, “If you know your posts aren’t bringing new people in, what are you actually doing every day to grow?”

For most writers, the honest answer is nothing, or a few random Notes when they remember, with no system behind it.

Imagine starting tomorrow differently. You sit down with your coffee, spend twenty minutes writing two or three Notes from a template, and close the app.

And over the next few weeks, you start watching new subscribers show up on their own, every day, while you go live your life.

That’s the entire thing I teach inside the Notes Growth Workshop. When you join, right now you’re getting:

The Notes Growth Workshop — my exact 20-minute daily routine behind 18,000 subscribers and steady 10+ subscriber days. The specific Note types that bring people in, broken down with real examples so you always know what to write and why it works.

The Notes Writing Playbook (bonus) — 30+ of my best prompts and templates, so you sit down already knowing what to say and never start from scratch.

Over 300 writers have joined and are growing every day with Notes. You can start below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Laura did exactly this, and here’s what happened:

“Wes, I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2,000 subscribers this month, just using Notes three times a day since November.”

Almost 2,000 new subscribers within a few months. From Notes. Not from grinding out more posts.

That could be the version of next month you’re reading back on.

Keep writing, Wes

Question : Be honest. Have you been wearing yourself out trying to write every day?

And where does most of your time go right now, your posts or your Notes? Tell me in the comments.

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