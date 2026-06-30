Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Let's Get Clear's avatar
Let's Get Clear
7h

Another great example of what solving the wrong problem looks like. It cqn be absolutely paralysing, especially for high achievers who have worked so hard to get a specific outcome.

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Ricky Browne - lousy calf's avatar
Ricky Browne - lousy calf
7h

I think you've struck a chord with me here, if not a nerve.

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