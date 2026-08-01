I remember how excited I was writing my first few posts here.

I actually liked what I was putting out. I checked my subscriber count constantly, sure it was about to reflect all the effort I was putting in.

Weeks went by. The posts kept getting better. But, the subscriber count barely moved.

I Did the Thing Every New Writer Does. I Blamed the Writing.

I assumed it wasn’t good enough yet, so I worked harder on it, sharper hooks, cleaner structure, more thought into every post. The writing genuinely improved.

The subscriber count still didn’t move.

It took me a long, long time to understand why, and it wasn’t about writing quality at all.

A Perfect Post Still Can’t Reach Someone Who’s Never Heard of You

Your posts only go to people who already subscribed. That’s it.

So, if you have 100 subscribers, then 100 people will potentially read your post.

The best post you’ve ever written is invisible to everyone who hasn’t found you yet, because it never actually reaches them, no matter how good it is.

Once I understood that, everything about where I was spending my time stopped making sense.

I was pouring hours into improving posts for an audience that already existed, while doing almost nothing to reach anyone new.

To contract this, one of my Notes last week reached over 3000+ new people I wasn’t connected with yet, and it brought in dozens of new subscribers.

See the difference?

Notes is the Only Part of Substack Built for New Subscribers

Notes go out into a feed full of people who’ve never subscribed to you, never heard your name, aren’t already on your side.

That’s the entire mechanism for finding new readers, something a post was never built to do, no matter how well it’s written.

If you’ve been stuck at the same subscriber count for months despite writing consistently, I don’t think your writing is the problem.

I think you’ve been trying to solve a discovery problem by getting better at something that was never going to fix it.

This is how you grow your Substack without going crazy

That’s exactly what I teach inside the Notes Growth Workshop, the exact system that took me from writing great posts nobody found to 20-30+ new subscribers a day.

Here’s what you’re getting:

The Notes Growth Workshop — the specific types of Notes that actually bring new readers in, not just likes, plus the daily routine that makes discovery something you control instead of hope for

Bonus: the Notes Writing Playbook — my best prompts and templates, so you’re never sitting down with nothing to say

Quick note: I’ve extended my price increase for one more day. After tonight, the Workshop price will be doubling. This is genuinely the best time to join:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Your writing was probably never the problem. It’s just nobody new was finding it.

That’s a discovery fix, not a writing one.

Keep writing, Wes