Last week, a writer reached out asking if I’d look at her Substack.

She’d been publishing consistently for seven months. Her writing was good—really good, actually. But she was stuck at around 180 subscribers and couldn’t figure out why.

I clicked through to her newsletter. The tagline read: “Helping you live a better, more intentional life.”

I scrolled through her recent posts. One about productivity. Another about relationships. One about finding your purpose. Another about healthy eating habits.

All good content. All well-written. But I immediately saw the problem.

“Can I ask you something?” I said. “Who exactly is this for?”

She paused. “Well, anyone who wants to improve their life and be more intentional. I don’t want to limit myself to just one thing, you know? I want to help as many people as possible.”

And there it was. The #1 growth killer I see over and over again.

She was trying to help everyone. Which meant she was actually helping no one.

Why “Appeal to More People” Actually Kills Your Growth

The logic seems bulletproof when you’re starting out.

If you make your newsletter broad enough to appeal to more people, you’ll naturally attract more subscribers, right? Bigger net equals more fish.

I thought the exact same thing when I restarted my Substack a year ago.

I was a burned-out career coach looking to diversify my income. My first instinct was to help “anyone who wants to build something online and escape the 9-to-5.”

Sounds reasonable, right? That’s a huge potential audience. Millions of people want that.

So, I started writing posts about building online businesses, productivity for remote workers, mindset shifts for entrepreneurs, time management strategies, creating digital products, growing on social media—basically anything that could help someone “build freedom online.”

Every post got a handful of likes. Maybe a subscriber or two. Nothing terrible, but nothing exciting either.

My growth was painfully slow. Maybe 30-50 subscribers per month if I was lucky.

I’d look at other newsletters in similar spaces and wonder what they had that I didn’t. Better writing? More consistency? A secret growth strategy?

Then one day, someone left a comment that shifted everything: “This is interesting, but I’m not sure if it’s really for me. I’m specifically trying to grow my newsletter, not build a whole business.”

I had one of those little proverbial light-bulb-over-my-head moments.

My newsletter wasn’t for anyone specifically. It was for everyone generally. And when you’re for everyone, you’re for no one.

The Day I Decided to Help Fewer People

About three months into my Substack restart, I made a decision that felt uncomfortable at first, but I knew it had to be done.

I stopped trying to help “anyone who wants to escape the 9-to-5” and got painfully specific: writers who want to grow and monetize their Substack newsletter through simple digital products, not just paid subscriptions.

It felt like I was cutting off 90% of my potential audience.

What about the people who wanted to build course businesses?

What about the freelancers who wanted to scale their services?

What about the coaches looking to go online?

By narrowing my focus, wasn’t I turning away all those people?

My brain kept screaming at me that this was a mistake. That I should stay broad to capture as many people as possible.

But I did it anyway.

I rewrote my bio. I rewrote my welcome email. I started writing specifically for newsletter creators who wanted to monetize differently than the typical paid subscription model.

Within 30 days, everything changed.

My engagement rate jumped. My subscriber growth doubled. But more importantly, the quality of my audience completely transformed.

People started commenting things like:

“This is EXACTLY what I’ve been looking for.”

“Finally, someone who gets it.”

“I feel like you’re writing directly to me.”

These weren’t lukewarm “nice post” comments. These were people who felt seen and understood because I was finally speaking directly to them.

My growth went from 30-50 subscribers per month to 300-500. Then 500-800. The compound effect kicked in because I finally had a clear message that resonated deeply with a specific group of people.

Getting specific didn’t shrink my audience. It exploded it.

The Psychology Behind Why Specific Beats General

Here’s what actually happens when someone lands on your Substack.

They’re asking themselves one question within about 3 seconds: “Is this for me?”

If your message is general… “helping you be more productive” or “building a better life” or “growing your online presence”…they think “Maybe. I guess. Probably?” and keep scrolling.

But if your message is specific, something clicks immediately.

Compare these:

“Helping you be more productive” vs. “Helping burned-out founders reclaim 10 hours per week without hiring”

“Growing your newsletter” vs. “Helping fiction writers monetize without paid subscriptions”

“Making money online” vs. “Helping designers build $5K/month productized services”

The specific version wins every single time.

Not because the content is necessarily better. Not because the writing is more polished. But because the reader immediately knows: “Yes, this is for me. Subscribe.”

How to Niche Down Without Starting Over

The good news? You don’t need to blow everything up and start from scratch.

You just need to get clear on who you’re actually helping and speak directly to them. Here’s how:

Fix #1: Get Uncomfortably Specific About WHO You Help

Stop describing your audience in general terms. Get so specific it almost feels awkward.

Don’t just say “writers.” What kind of writers? Fiction? Newsletter creators? Copywriters?

Don’t just say “entrepreneurs.” What stage? What industry? What’s their main struggle?

Here’s an exercise that helped me:

Fill in this sentence: “I help [specific type of person] who wants to [specific outcome] but struggles with [specific problem].”

Mine became: “I help newsletter writers who want to monetize through digital products but don’t know where to start.”

Could I help other people too? Sure. But my marketing needed to speak to one specific person.

If your positioning doesn’t exclude some people, it’s not specific enough yet.

Fix #2: Rewrite Your Bio and Welcome Email Today

Your bio is prime real estate. It should immediately tell someone if your newsletter is for them.

Here’s what mine used to say: “Helping people build better online businesses.”

Generic. Forgettable. Could apply to a thousand other newsletters.

Here’s what it says now: “Helping writers escape the cubicle by growing + monetizing their Substack (no paid subscriptions needed).”

Specific. Clear. If you’re a writer wanting to monetize through digital products, you know instantly this is for you.

Your welcome email should do the same thing. Speak directly to your specific person. Tell them your story in their language. Make them feel like you’re reading their mind.

When someone subscribes now, my welcome email basically says: “You’re probably a writer who’s tired of the paid subscription model and wants to build income through products instead. Here’s how I did it.”

That clarity turns casual subscribers into engaged readers immediately.

Fix #3: Audit Your Last 10 Posts Through Your Niche Lens

Go look at your recent content right now.

Ask yourself: “Would my specific person immediately know this is for them?”

If you’re helping “newsletter writers who want to monetize,” is every post clearly about growing or monetizing newsletters?

I cut anything that didn’t serve my specific audience. Stopped writing about general productivity. Stopped writing about mindset unless it directly related to building a newsletter business.

Everything became focused: growing your Substack, creating digital products, monetizing without only paid subscriptions, escaping the traditional employment trap through newsletter writing.

The more focused my content became, the faster I grew. Because every post reinforced the same clear message about who I help and how.

But Won’t I Lose Potential Subscribers?

Yes. You absolutely will.

And that’s exactly the point.

When I niched down, I lost people who wanted general business advice. I lost people looking for freelancing tips. I lost people interested in course creation.

But here’s what nobody tells you: those people weren’t going to be valuable subscribers anyway.

They weren’t going to engage deeply with your content. They weren’t going to buy your products. They weren’t going to recommend you to others. They were just names on a list.

You’re trading 1,000 lukewarm subscribers for 100 highly engaged ones.

And those 100 engaged subscribers are worth infinitely more.

The riches really are in the niches. That’s not just a catchy phrase—it’s business reality.

