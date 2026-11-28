I see so many writers spending hours every week trying to publish more Posts.

Another article. Another newsletter.

Another idea they hope will bring in new subscribers.

But here’s the problem:

Writing more doesn’t necessarily mean growing more.

You can publish the best content in the world, but if you’re not getting it in front of people who haven’t discovered you yet, you’re going to have a hard time growing.

This is why I think Substack Notes should be part of every writer’s growth strategy.

Your Posts are where you share your longer-form ideas. Notes are how you get those ideas in front of new people.

And you don’t need to spend hours on them.

I teach a simple 20-minute-a-day routine in my Notes Growth Workshop, including the 3 types of Notes that consistently bring in new subscribers (not just likes).

And if you join this weekend, I’m including my December Notes Growth Challenge for FREE.

It’s the last Challenge I’ll run this year, starting the first week of December.

You’ll get a new Notes template delivered to your inbox every morning for a week, plus access to a community of other writers who are working on growing their Substacks alongside you.

Think of it as a week of fresh ideas, practical guidance, and support to help you put your Notes strategy into action.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop by Sunday at midnight and get the December Challenge free.

Join the Workshop & Challenge

After Sunday, the Challenge will be available for purchase separately.