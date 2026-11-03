If you’re a writer, you’ve probably been told there’s one way to earn from your work: put up a paywall and ask for a monthly payment.

Asking people for money feels awkward enough.

Asking them to commit to it every month, for writing they’re already getting for free, feels even harder.

Your readers have probably signed up for plenty of subscriptions already. But they’d still love to buy something from you.

Solving One Problem Beats Asking for a Monthly Commitment

That’s what I figured out early on. I stopped thinking about what I could charge for and started listening to what readers kept asking me.

There was one question I answered over and over, one reader at a time.

So I spent a weekend putting those answers into a simple guide and offered it to the people already reading. I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers.

I made one useful thing for the people who were already reading. A guide, a template, or a short workshop on whatever you write about is plenty.

Since then, digital products have brought in over $100,000 for me. Every one of them started with a problem a reader told me they had.

A Product I’ve Already Made Can Sell While I’m Not at My Desk

I never wanted to build something huge. I just wanted more breathing room in my days.

I wanted to travel without asking anyone’s permission.

I wanted to take a sick day when I was sick, or a day off just because I felt like one, without doing the math on what it would cost me.

Now a reader can find my writing, get to know me, and buy something I’ve already made, and nobody has to book a time slot with me first.

That’s what I’d want for you, too.

You Probably Already Know What to Create

Look back at the last few questions your readers asked you. They’re in your replies, your comments, and your inbox.

One of them is probably your first product.

You don’t need thousands of subscribers. You need one problem you can help solve and a simple way to offer the answer. That’s what I walk you through inside my Digital Product Masterclass. You’ll get:

A way to find the one problem your readers keep bringing you

A simple product you can create in a weekend

The steps to make the offer so people can say yes

The price goes up this Friday, November 6, so this is the best time to join.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s one question your readers keep asking you?