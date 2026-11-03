Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Anna Stevens's avatar
Anna Stevens
7h

Hi Wes, Great advice!

Just subscribed to you. Would love to connect! :)

Replacing the awkward monthly paywall grind with a single, high-value digital product that solves one specific reader problem completely changes the economics of writing. It turns your audience into buyers without forcing anyone into recurring subscription fatigue.

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Celeben Arinya's avatar
Celeben Arinya
5h

Do you think that this is a good idea based on what you are saying:

Don't enable paid subscriptions

INSTEAD have a digital product (in my case, a fantasy novel, more to follow.)

What do you think? Because this was my plan for a while lol.

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