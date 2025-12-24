A year ago, I was burnt out from doing 5-7 client calls every single day.

I wanted my Substack to work. I wanted to replace my day job income. I wanted to build something that didn’t drain me.

But wanting it wasn’t enough.

I needed a plan. Not a complicated one (because I was already busy). Just a simple system I could follow every single day.

So, here’s what I did: I showed up. I wrote content I thought could help people. I created simple products when people asked for them.

I didn’t see the whole path a mile down the road. I literally just took one step, then the next.

Coming now to the end of 2025, we’ve celebrated hitting 15,000 subscribers and over $100K+ in revenue.

Your 2026 Substack can look completely different than your 2025.

You just need a plan.

The moment I realized I was doing this all wrong

This is what I learned this year:

You can work really hard and still get nowhere if you’re working on the wrong things.

I spent the first few months writing posts I thought I was supposed to write. Long, comprehensive guides. Everything I knew about a topic packed into one post.

They got a few likes. Maybe a comment or two. But no real growth.

Then I tried something different. I wrote a simple Note about almost giving up on my newsletter.

No tips. No how-to. Just a story.

It resonated. People subscribed. They replied saying “I feel this too.”

That’s when I realized: people don’t need more information. They need connection. They need to know they’re not alone.

The plan shifted. Instead of trying to be the smartest person in the room, I focused on being the most human.

Stories over tips. Simple products over complicated courses.

That shift is when things started to change…

You don’t need to be an expert (you just need to be helpful)

If I can do this, you absolutely can.

I’m not special. I’m not some guru with all the answers. I’m just someone who decided to help people and didn’t give up when it got hard.

I’ve never been the “smartest person in the room.” But I know that if you don’t quit, you’ll arrive eventually.

That’s the difference between where you are now and where you’ll be 12 months from now.

One year. A simple plan. Consistent effort.

Your Substack can completely transform in 2026.

Digital products changed everything for me. They took me from burnt out and scared to $100K in revenue.

And they can do the same for you.

Your plan for 2026 starts this week (do this one thing)

If you’re ready to make 2026 look completely different than 2025, here’s what I want you to do before January 1st:

Write down the three questions people ask you most often.

That’s it. Three questions.

Look at your DMs, comments, email replies, etc. The things your friends and colleagues ask you for advice on.

Write them down.

Because those three questions? They’re your first three digital products.

You don’t need to create them all this week. But this gives you clarity on where to focus.

I started 2025 with no plan. If I could go back, I’d tell myself to do exactly this. Listen to what people are asking. Write it down. That’s your roadmap.

Here’s the complete plan for transforming you Substack in 2026

I put everything I learned this year inside my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

But here’s what matters most for your 2026 plan: the digital products.

Because that’s what changed everything for me. That’s what took me from burnt out to $100K in revenue.

So, if you join the masterclass before December 31st, you’re getting my $1K Digital Product Roadmap as a bonus.

It’ll show you exactly how to create your first (or next) digital product and make your first $1,000 with it.

This is the plan I wish I had when I started.

You can keep doing what you’re doing and hope 2026 looks different. Or you can follow a proven plan that’s already worked for 300+ writers.

Join the masterclass and let’s make 2026 the year everything changes for your Substack:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

One year from now, you’ll either wish you started today, or you’ll be grateful you did.

The choice is yours.

Keep writing, Wes

What’s one thing you want to change about your Substack in 2026? Let me know in the comments.

Leave a comment