It’s almost Christmastime (Happy Holidays, by the way).

And you know what that means?

New Year goals. Fresh starts. Big dreams for 2026.

Maybe one of those dreams is growing your Substack. Actually seeing your subscriber count move. Building something real.

But here’s the question nobody’s answering for you:

HOW?

You’re writing consistently. Publishing good content. Doing everything “right.”

But how do you actually GROW this thing?

You’ve basically got two options.

Option 1: The Old Way

Go to social media. Build on LinkedIn. “Tweet” on X constantly. Pitch podcasts. Coordinate guest posts. Set up newsletter swaps. Build relationships.

Spend more time promoting than writing.

Try to crack algorithms on platforms that don’t even want you to leave.

You know...the exhausting way that takes you AWAY from Substack to hopefully bring people back TO Substack. (We’ve all done this, I’m not throwing any shade…)

Option 2: The Substack Way

Write Notes. Daily. For about 20-30 minutes.

Right where your future subscribers already are.

Less LinkedIn hustle. No podcast pitching. No complicated cross-promotion strategies.

Just show up on Notes daily where Substack readers spend their time, write a few Notes, and connect with new people. It really is that simple.

Here’s what happened when I chose Option 2:

I was stuck like many new writers on Substack. Slow growth, maybe 2-3 subscribers a day if I was lucky.

I spent about 30 days plugging away on Substack, fairly confused about how I was actually going to grow.

Then Day 31 happened.

I had my first Note that went semi-viral. My work was finally starting to pay off and I was getting about 10+ new subscribers a day…

Some days 20…Some days 40+…

Notes became my #1 growth source this year as I grew to nearly 15,000 subscribers.

All from 20-30 minutes a day writing Notes.

But here’s the thing nobody tells you about Notes:

It’s not just about writing them. It’s about writing the RIGHT ONES.

There are Notes that get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers. (I wasted months on these.)

And there are Notes that quietly convert browsers into subscribers every single day.

Understanding the DIFFERENCE is what got me out of my slump.

Which types of Notes does the algorithm surface?

Which formatting stops the scroll?

How do you write a Note in 5 minutes that actually works?

That’s what I teach inside my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

When you join the Workshop, you’ll learn:

The exact types of Notes that bring subscribers (not just vanity metrics)

How to write Notes in 5 minutes or less so this doesn’t burn you out

The formatting tricks that make people actually READ your Note

How to build a sustainable daily practice

Which Notes to avoid (the engagement traps that waste your time)

PLUS you’re getting 14+ ready-to-use templates and prompts.

I put together everything from my November and December Notes Growth Challenges in one Google Doc. Templates that can be adapted for any niche, plus writing prompts to help get your juices slowing.

This is the last time to get the Workshop before the price goes up this week 2X. Also, this is the last day to get the Challenge templates & prompts. After today, those templates will be gone.

I’d love to see you start growing inside the Workshop. You can join 100’s of writers below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing, Wes

PS. Here’s a few stories of what happened when other writers stopped guessing and started using what works:

“I was stuck at 400 subscribers for MONTHS. Started using Wes’s Notes strategy and gained 127 subscribers in the first two weeks. Finally seeing consistent growth!” — Jenny, productivity newsletter

“Honestly thought I was doing Notes ‘right’ until I took this workshop. Turns out I was posting all the wrong types. Changed my approach and went from 3-4 subscribers a week to 10-15 per day. Game changer.” — David, personal finance writer

PPS. Still deciding? Here’s what you need to know: Substack solved the growth problem for us. The best place to grow is right inside Substack on Notes.

But only if you understand WHY Notes works and WHAT types of Notes convert. That’s what this Workshop gives you.