A couple of years ago I was convinced I needed to build a course.

That’s what everyone said. You want to make real money from your audience? Build a course.

Package everything you know into a comprehensive curriculum. Record fifty videos. Build a members area. Spend three months creating something massive before you see a single dollar.

So I started planning one.

I mapped out the modules. I thought about the tech. I started outlining lessons.

And then I stopped.

Not because I got lazy. Because I got honest with myself.

I was already burnt out from doing 5-7 coaching calls a day. The last thing I needed was to spend the next three months heads down building something that would take forever to create, forever to launch, and require me to be even more chained to my laptop than I already was.

There had to be a better way.

The Realization That Changed My Entire Newsletter in One Afternoon

I started paying attention to what my audience was actually asking me about.

Not what I thought they needed. But, what they were showing up in my DMs asking about.

What questions kept coming up in the comments. What problems they mentioned over and over again.

And then I realized something…

They didn’t need another course. They needed one specific problem solved. Quickly. Simply. Without having to wade through hours of video content to find the answer.

So instead of building a course, I decided to create something simple.

A guide. A template. A short focused workshop.

Something that solved one problem really well. Something I could create in a few days instead of a few months. Something easy to deliver, easy to buy, and easy to use.

I put a price on it, shared it with my audience, and waited.

It sold.

Then it kept selling.

Forget Everything You Think a Digital Product Has to Be

I want to be specific here because I think a lot of writers have the wrong picture in their head when they think about digital products.

I’m not talking about a 15-module course with workbooks and a private podcast feed. I’m talking about a 10-page guide that answers the question your audience asks you most. A Notion template that saves writers two hours a week. A 60-minute workshop that walks someone through one specific skill from start to finish.

Simple, focused, and useful.

The kind of thing you can create in a weekend, deliver instantly on Stan Store, and sell over and over again without ever doing another coaching call or recording another lesson.

This is what allowed me to stop trading time for money.

I create something once. It sells while I’m at the gym in the morning. It sells while I’m walking my dog. It sells while I’m sitting at a coffee shop with friends.

That’s not a fantasy. That’s what simple digital products actually make possible.

$100K+ in Revenue. No Coaching Calls. No Massive Course. Here’s How.

In just over a year I’ve generated over $100,000 in revenue from my newsletter.

Not from coaching. Not from a massive course I spent months building. From simple digital products under $100 that solve specific problems for writers and creators.

And I genuinely believe this is the smartest side hustle for writers right now.

Think about it. You already have the audience. You already have the knowledge. You already know what problems your readers are struggling with…

You don’t need to invent anything. You just need to package what you already know into something simple and useful.

The opportunity is sitting right there. Most writers just don’t see it yet.

Before I Tell You How I Can Help, Let Me Give You Something First

The first step is to find your one problem.

Go back through your last 30 days of comments, DMs, and replies. What question keeps coming up? What do people ask you about most?

That’s your product idea. You don’t need to brainstorm anything. Your audience is already telling you what they need.

The second step is to pick the simplest format.

Don’t overthink this. If the answer to that problem can be explained in a document, make a guide. If it’s a repeatable process, make a template. If it needs some walkthrough and explanation, do a short workshop.

Pick the format that delivers the answer fastest and move on.

The third step is to sell it simply.

You don’t need a complicated funnel or fancy sales page. You need a clear description of the problem it solves, who it’s for, and what they’ll be able to do after they use it.

Keep the price accessible to start — under $100 — and share it directly with your audience.

That’s it. Three steps. No tech overwhelm. No months of preparation.

Let me show you how to create your first (or next) digital product, simply.

Most writers get stuck somewhere between step one and step two and never start.

Not because they’re not capable. Because they don’t have someone walking them through exactly how to do it.

What to create…How to price it…How to sell it without feeling pushy…How to package your knowledge into something simple that your audience actually wants to buy.

That's exactly why I created my Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass.

It's the complete system for creating and selling simple digital products from your newsletter, everything I figured out over a year of testing, packaged into a clear roadmap you can follow starting today.

And this week only through Friday, when you join the Masterclass you'll also get my $1K Digital Product Formula.

This is the exact process I use to come up with product ideas that actually sell and launch in a weekend.

Over 200+ writers have joined the Digital Product Masterclass

