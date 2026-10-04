Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Anthony Tsigourakos's avatar
Anthony Tsigourakos
Oct 5

"What if it paid one bill each month?" is a much healthier question than the one most people start with, which is whether their writing could ever replace their salary. When I was laid off with two small kids at home and a house purchase in its final stages, I promised myself no organization would have that much power over my family again, and a small, steady second income is where keeping that promise starts.

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Colette Guthrie's avatar
Colette Guthrie
Oct 5

I am a few days into this class now. I highly recommend!✔️

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