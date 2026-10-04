Your writing doesn’t have to replace your income before it can change your life.

I think a lot of writers forget that.

You have a job. You write around family responsibilities or client work. Then you see someone announce a book deal or say they’ve gone full time, and your own writing starts to feel small.

Like it won’t really count until it pays all your bills.

But what if it paid one bill each month? Covered a trip with your family? Allowed you to take on one fewer client?

Those are real changes. And they’re worth building toward.

My first $1,000 meant I didn’t need another client

I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers.

At the time, I was earning through freelance writing and career coaching. My calendar was full of client calls and projects.

If I wanted more income, I usually needed to take on more work.

Then I created a simple digital product around a problem my readers wanted help solving and offered it to them.

People bought it.

I could earn from helping someone without putting another appointment on my calendar.

It didn’t replace my income overnight. But it gave me something I could keep building—and a reason to believe my writing could lead somewhere.

A little more income can give you a lot more breathing room

My digital products now bring in a consistent $5K+ per month and have helped me make over $200K in the last two years, doing this part time.

For me, that has meant more choice about how much client work I take on and when I take time away.

I still write and promote my products. But I can offer something I’ve already created instead of starting a new project for every sale.

Your goal might be smaller than mine. It might eventually be bigger.

Maybe you want another income stream alongside your job. Maybe you want to reduce your client workload without worrying about every dollar you’re giving up.

You don’t have to wait until you can quit your job to feel proud of what your writing earns.

Let’s figure out what your readers would buy

What do your readers understand after reading your Posts—but still need help doing?

Your first product could be a short guide, a template, or a workshop that helps them take that next step.

You’re turning something you know into practical help someone can buy and use.

Inside my Digital Product Masterclass , I’ll help you choose an idea, create a simple product, and offer it through your writing.

The Masterclass will teach you the same strategy I’ve used to consistently make $5K+ per month through my writing and newsletter:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

You don’t need a huge audience or an idea already figured out. If you’ve been thinking about earning from your writing, let’s work through what your first offer could be.

Question: What would your first $500 from writing allow you to do?