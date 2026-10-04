Your writing doesn’t have to replace your income before it can change your life.
I think a lot of writers forget that.
You have a job. You write around family responsibilities or client work. Then you see someone announce a book deal or say they’ve gone full time, and your own writing starts to feel small.
Like it won’t really count until it pays all your bills.
But what if it paid one bill each month? Covered a trip with your family? Allowed you to take on one fewer client?
Those are real changes. And they’re worth building toward.
I Built a Simple Three-Step System that Took Me from Zero to 19,000 Subscribers and $100K revenue. Here's exactly what's inside.
My first $1,000 meant I didn’t need another client
I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers.
At the time, I was earning through freelance writing and career coaching. My calendar was full of client calls and projects.
If I wanted more income, I usually needed to take on more work.
Then I created a simple digital product around a problem my readers wanted help solving and offered it to them.
People bought it.
I could earn from helping someone without putting another appointment on my calendar.
It didn’t replace my income overnight. But it gave me something I could keep building—and a reason to believe my writing could lead somewhere.
I’d Rather Have 1,000 Substack Subscribers than 100,000 LinkedIn Followers. Let me explain.
A little more income can give you a lot more breathing room
My digital products now bring in a consistent $5K+ per month and have helped me make over $200K in the last two years, doing this part time.
For me, that has meant more choice about how much client work I take on and when I take time away.
I still write and promote my products. But I can offer something I’ve already created instead of starting a new project for every sale.
Your goal might be smaller than mine. It might eventually be bigger.
Maybe you want another income stream alongside your job. Maybe you want to reduce your client workload without worrying about every dollar you’re giving up.
You don’t have to wait until you can quit your job to feel proud of what your writing earns.
Let’s figure out what your readers would buy
What do your readers understand after reading your Posts—but still need help doing?
Your first product could be a short guide, a template, or a workshop that helps them take that next step.
You’re turning something you know into practical help someone can buy and use.
Inside my Digital Product Masterclass, I’ll help you choose an idea, create a simple product, and offer it through your writing.
The Masterclass will teach you the same strategy I’ve used to consistently make $5K+ per month through my writing and newsletter:
You don’t need a huge audience or an idea already figured out. If you’ve been thinking about earning from your writing, let’s work through what your first offer could be.
Question: What would your first $500 from writing allow you to do?
"What if it paid one bill each month?" is a much healthier question than the one most people start with, which is whether their writing could ever replace their salary. When I was laid off with two small kids at home and a house purchase in its final stages, I promised myself no organization would have that much power over my family again, and a small, steady second income is where keeping that promise starts.
I am a few days into this class now. I highly recommend!✔️