Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nazar Bartosik's avatar
Nazar Bartosik
Oct 12Edited

I do like the concept of Recommendations, but I feel like it’s only applicable when you already have a substantial number of subscribers. When having nearly zero subs, mutual Recommendations feel like a one-sided favor. Or am I missing something?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nibre's avatar
Nibre
Oct 12

Thank you so much for all this information! I was wondering if the Substack posts would appear on Google based on keywords and you just gave me the answer I was looking for! It will definitely help me in refining the way I write my posts. Thank you again! ✨

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wes Pearce
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture