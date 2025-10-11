I see incredibly talented writers on Substack all the time.

Their writing? Beautiful. Their ideas? Original. Their consistency? They’re showing up every week.

But they’re growing at a snail’s pace. Maybe 10-15 new subscribers a month if they’re lucky.

And when you’re not growing—and not making any money—it’s completely unmotivating.

So here’s what happens: They quit Substack and go back to LinkedIn or Instagram where they can get quick visibility and quick wins.

I get it. I really do.

The Quick Dopamine Hit vs. The Real Business

If I wanted a few thousand likes, I’d post a clever video on LinkedIn and get my “likes fix” in a few hours. Makes you feel good.

But you know what that brings me? ZERO business.

Nobody hires me as their client. Nobody buys my offers. It’s just empty engagement that feels good for about 30 minutes.

But with email and Substack? I can build actual relationships long-term.

Yes, it takes extra effort to learn how to write well AND gain visibility. But it’s worth it.

I can create a new offer, send it out to my Substack audience, and I know it will help dozens of people who join. Real people. Real revenue. Real impact.

That’s the difference between vanity metrics and an actual business.

The Visibility Problem Most Writers Don’t See

Here’s what I’ve learned after growing to 14K+ subscribers and helping 400+ other writers do the same:

Your writing isn’t the problem. Your visibility is.

You’re writing in a vacuum. You’re publishing great posts that 47 people see. You’re putting in the work but nobody knows you exist.

And the frustrating part? You don’t even know where to start fixing it.

Should you post more Notes? Should you collaborate with other writers? Should you be on Twitter/X? Should you try paid ads?

The answer is: there’s a system. And once you understand it, visibility becomes predictable instead of random.

Here’s What Actually Works

The writers who are growing consistently aren’t just “better” at this. They understand these fundamentals:

Notes aren’t random thoughts—they’re strategic visibility tools. There’s a specific formula that brings in new subscribers every single day. Most writers are doing it completely wrong.

Substack has insane SEO juice that most writers ignore. You can write content that Google picks up much more quickly than anywhere else. Several of my posts are on page 1 of Google for various keywords. That’s free, ongoing traffic while you sleep.

Substack Recommendations are a growth cheat code. Other writers can recommend your newsletter to their entire audience, and you can recommend theirs. This is one of the most powerful (and underutilized) growth tools on the platform. One good recommendation swap can bring you hundreds of subscribers.

Building relationships with other writers matters more than going viral. Beyond recommendations, genuine collaborations and cross-promotions bring consistent growth. But you need to know how to build these relationships authentically, not just cold DM people asking for favors.

Your best content needs to work in multiple places. One piece of content can drive visibility across formats and platforms. Less stress, more results.

Visibility comes from a system, not luck. When you know the process, you can grow predictably instead of hoping something randomly takes off.

One Thing You Can Do Today

Want to start fixing your visibility problem right now?

Go find 3-5 Substack writers in your niche (or adjacent to it) who have between 500-3,000 subscribers. Read their recent posts. Leave genuine, thoughtful comments. Not “great post!” but actual insights or questions that add to the conversation.

Do this consistently for a week, and you’ll start seeing those writers (and their readers) notice you. That’s how relationships begin. That’s how recommendations happen. That’s how visibility builds.

It’s simple, but most writers never do it because they’re too focused on their own content.

This Weekend Is Your Last Chance Before the Price Goes Up

I’ll be honest—I’ve kept this masterclass at an almost silly price point for nearly a full year.

400+ writers have gone through it now (still kind of blows my mind to say that).

Multiple people have told me it’s delivered more value per dollar than any other training they’ve invested in for their newsletter.

Next week, the investment doubles to 2-3X what it is right now.

If you join before this weekend ends, here’s everything you’re getting:

✅ The complete Six Figure Substack Growth Masterclass (the full visibility system that grew my newsletter from zero to 12K+ subscribers generating $5K+ monthly)

✅ My Personal Substack Swipe File (real examples of my highest-performing Notes and post titles you can model)

✅ The 1K Digital Product Roadmap (the step-by-step path to creating and selling your first $1,000 product)

✅ Digital Product Bootcamp (everything you need to build and launch simple products your audience will buy)

Once Sunday night hits, the price jumps and these bonuses are gone for good.

The Real Cost of Putting This Off

Six more months of spinning your wheels while trying to decode Substack growth on your own...

All the revenue you’re missing out on because you don’t have a proven visibility system...

Watching other writers gain momentum while you keep wondering what they know that you don’t...

Letting this opportunity pass while Substack is still in its growth phase and visibility is more accessible than it will be once everyone catches on.

Writers who join this weekend will have a massive head start by the time you’re ready to commit.

Time to Stop Winging It and Start Winning It

You could keep experimenting solo. Keep publishing when inspiration strikes, wondering why growth feels so random, watching other writers who seem to have unlocked something you haven’t.

Or you could access the exact system that’s already helped 400+ writers build real traction and start putting it to work next week.

The writers inside this masterclass aren’t more gifted than you. They simply chose to learn from someone who’s already walked the path rather than trying to blaze the trail alone. You can join 400+ writers below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Growing your Substack doesn’t have to feel like guesswork anymore.

The decision is yours: keep crossing your fingers that things randomly improve, or follow a proven system that actually delivers results.

Can’t wait to see you grow!

—Wes