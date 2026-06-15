Yesterday I shared a DM I got from a subscriber named Rhodri. He’s about six weeks into his Substack and wanted to know which of my courses would suit him best.

“Hi Wes, I’m keen to buy one of your courses but I’m a little unsure which one would suit me best. I’m in my first 6 weeks on the platform. Thanks.”

I broke down the three ways I can help, and a lot of you replied saying you’d been wondering the exact same thing.

Same question, just from different starting points.

And since today is officially June 15th and the last day before pricing goes up, I want to make this as clear as I possibly can one more time.

I’m breaking this down for Three different writers. Three different problems. Three different places to start.

Here’s how to know which one is for you.

(Step 1) “I’m new and not sure where to start.”

If you’re early like Rhodri, or you’ve been showing up for a while and nothing seems to be landing, the issue is almost always the foundation.

No clear story. No real positioning. No understanding of what actually makes someone hit subscribe.

Most writers skip past this entirely and then wonder why their growth feels so random.

Then start here: The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

This covers the complete foundation. Your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently.

It’s the strategy behind 18,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue, laid out simply so you can follow it from day one.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(Step 2) “I’m showing up but Notes isn’t working for me.”

Maybe you already have the foundation. You know your story and your audience. But Substack Notes feels like a guessing game.

You’re posting and getting a few likes and not much else, and you don’t have a real routine you can actually stick to every morning.

Then start here: The Notes Growth Workshop.

You’ll learn the specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, the 20-minute daily routine, and the restacking strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who your readers are.

This is my most popular training and it’s how I personally grow 20 to 30+ new subscribers every single day.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

(Step 3) “I have an audience but I’m not making any money from it.”

Maybe you’ve built something real. People read your work and trust you.

But none of it has turned into income because you’re waiting until you feel big enough, or you’re just not sure what you’d even sell.

Then start here: The Digital Product Masterclass.

You’ll learn how to create a simple product under $100 in a weekend and sell it to the audience you already have.

You don’t need 10,000 subscribers. You need one focused product that solves one real problem.

This is the exact process behind $100K+ in revenue from a newsletter.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Most writers end up getting all three and using them together as a complete system.

The Substack Masterclass builds the foundation. The Notes Workshop runs the daily growth engine. The Digital Product Masterclass turns it all into income.

That’s the whole picture.

But you don’t have to start with all three. Start with the one that fits where you are right now.

And that’s the thing to decide today, because this is genuinely the last day at the current pricing.

After today it goes up across all three. If you’ve been on the fence and you’re ready to grow your Substack this summer, now is the time to jump in.

Whether you join or not, I want you to know you’re in the right place. This is still the best time to build a writing business online.

It’s completely changed my daily life and given me the freedom I was looking for.

If I can help in any way reach out.

Keep writing, Wes