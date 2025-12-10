Your newsletter without a digital product is like having a store with no cash register.

You’ve got the inventory. People are walking through the doors. They love what you’re offering.

But there’s nowhere for them to actually buy.

I see this all the time. Writers with thousands of subscribers making $200 a month. Another with 5,000 subscribers pulling in $500. The math just doesn’t work.

You’re pouring everything into growing your audience. Writing multiple times a week... Showing up consistently on Notes…Building real connections with readers who genuinely care about your work…

And you’re getting paid in “exposure.”

Here’s what nobody tells you when you start a newsletter: subscribers alone won’t pay your bills.

You need something to offer them.

I Wasted Months Chasing the Wrong Revenue Model

I spent months ignoring digital products.

I was convinced paid subscriptions were the only path. That’s what everyone talks about, right? Just get enough paid subscribers and you’re set.

So, I kept writing. Kept growing. Watched my subscriber count climb while my bank account barely moved.

Then I actually sat down and looked at the numbers…

At my growth rate, I’d need 1,000 paid subscribers at $10/month to hit $10K monthly. That’s nearly 10,000 total subscribers if I converted at industry standard rates.

Years of work. For what most people make at a regular job.

That’s when it hit me. I wasn’t building a scalable business. I was building a business with a ceiling.

Then I Made $1,350 in Two Weeks from Something I Built in a Weekend

My first digital product was simple. Almost embarrassingly simple.

A simple guide about how to find and land a remote job by using LinkedIn.

I priced it at $27.

Fifty people bought it in the first two weeks.

That’s $1,350. From something I created in a weekend.

More than I’d made in three months of paid subscriptions.

And here’s the part that made the lightbulb go off in my head: those buyers didn’t cancel a month later. They didn’t need constant content to stay happy. They got their solution, implemented it, and that was it.

…they actually stuck around and asked what else I had to sell?

The ceiling disappeared.

Start With One Product. Not Five. (here’s why most writers get this wrong)

This is where most writers completely mess up.

They think they need a product suite. A low-ticker offer, a mid-ticket course, a high-ticket mastermind. The whole elaborate funnel thing.

It’s not true.

You need ONE product that solves ONE specific problem for your audience to start with.

That’s it.

For me, it was “how do you use LinkedIn to land a remote job?” One problem. One solution. $27.

Launch that. Validate it. Make some sales. Prove the concept works.

Then you can think about product number two.

Now, I’ve shifted my content from job searching to growing & monetizing your audience. I run main three products now. That’s my maximum. And honestly, three feels like a lot some days.

Here’s how it works:

Product 1: Solves the immediate problem (Notes growth)

Product 2: Goes deeper on the bigger goal (full Substack growth)

Product 3: Handles a related challenge (monetization through digital products)

They complement each other. Someone might buy all three over time. Or just one. Either way, I’m not drowning in products I have to maintain.

Every few weeks, I rotate my content focus. This month I’m talking mostly about Notes. Next month, maybe monetization. My writing stays fresh and each product gets attention.

But I started with one.

You should too.

My $27 Guide Outearned What a $997 Course Would Make

I’ve watched writers spend six months building a $997 course.

Fifteen modules. Video lessons. Workbooks. Community access. The works.

Then they launch and... crickets.

You know why? Because their audience didn’t need something that massive. They needed a simple solution to their immediate problem.

My $27 guide outearned what I’d make from a $997 course, even at average conversion rates. Because it’s accessible. It’s focused. It solves one thing really well.

Simple isn’t weak. Simple is strategic.

Your digital product should:

Solve ONE specific problem

Take someone a weekend to implement

Cost under $100 (start here, raise prices later)

Deliver quick wins

That’s the formula.

Not a six-month course. Not a $2,000 mastermind. Not fifty hours of video content nobody finishes.

A simple guide. A template. A framework. Something someone can buy Friday afternoon and implement by Sunday.

That’s what sells.

How Three Simple Products Generated $100K This Year

I generated over $100K this year through digital products alone. Stan Store even sent me a cool little plaque to say “congrats.”

Stan Store sent me a cool little plaque for hitting the $100K milestone

I don’t say that to brag. I say it to show you what’s possible when you focus.

Three simple products. All under $100. Sold through my newsletter and Stan Store.

No complicated funnels. No affiliate army. No paid ads.

Just consistent content pointing to simple solutions. Some weeks I make $500. Some weeks $3,000. It varies.

But it’s real revenue. Revenue that doesn’t require me to constantly feed a paid subscription treadmill.

Revenue that doesn’t disappear if people cancel next month.

And the wildest part? These products took me less time to create than writing my weekly newsletters.

You’ve Already Written Your First Three Products (and you just gave them away for free)

Look at your last ten posts.

I guarantee at least three of them could become digital products with minor tweaking.

That tutorial you wrote? Package it as a guide.

That framework you shared? Turn it into a template.

That case study you published? Expand it into a mini-course.

You’re already creating the content. You’re just giving it all away for free.

I’m not saying stop writing free content. Your newsletter is your marketing engine.

But take your best stuff (the posts that got the most engagement) and package them. Add depth. Make them actionable. Give them structure.

Then sell them.

Your readers already love your free content. They’re literally raising their hands saying “I want more from you.”

Give them something to buy.

