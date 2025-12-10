Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jayaram a s's avatar
jayaram a s
2h

Your style of writing is very good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elliot Kessler's avatar
Elliot Kessler
7h

I appreciate this post. It's a good reminder. I do have a question, though.

I'm a fiction author. My newsletter is mostly focused on what I've been learning, what I've been working on, and how my life experiences and my faith influence my stories (that's the primary focus and what everything revolves around).

Do you think my novels count as digital products, or would it be better to sell guides on writing fiction?

I'm trying to get out of a second job that I'm sick of, and I really only need to make a few hundred bucks a month to do it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture