“Nobody’s going to read it anyway.”

That’s what you’re thinking, right?

And honestly? You’re probably correct. At least at first.

Your first post might get three views. Maybe your mom and two bots. Your second post? Same thing.

But here’s what I need you to understand: You should start anyway.

Not despite the fact that nobody will read it. But almost because of it.

Let me explain.

I Started Writing While Completely Burnt Out (and it saved me)

I was a career coach and resume writer for over a decade. Good at it. Made decent money. But I was absolutely fried.

Picture this: 5-7 client Zoom calls every single day. Back-to-back resume reviews. Career strategy sessions. Interview prep. Rinse and repeat.

I was trading every hour of my time for money, and I had nothing left to give.

I needed something different. Something to diversify my income. Something that didn’t require me to show up live for every single dollar I earned.

So, I started a Substack.

Did I know what I was doing? Absolutely not. Did I have an audience waiting for me? Zero people. Did I have a content strategy or a monetization plan? Nope.

I just knew I needed to try something new.

The first few months? Crickets. I’m talking maybe 2-3 subscribers a day if I was lucky. Some days, none at all.

But I kept writing. And something shifted.

Within a year, I went from 0 to 10,000+ subscribers. I generated over $100K through my Stan Store with digital products. I built something that actually gave me a bit more freedom.

But here’s what nobody tells you about starting writing online: the money can be a good thing. The freedom is also a perk. But the real benefits? They’re way bigger than any of that.

What Actually Happens When You Start Writing (Hint: it’s not just money)

Most people stop growing after they graduate college.

Think about it. You spend your entire life in school, constantly learning, constantly being challenged, constantly pushed to level up. Then you graduate, get a job, and just... stop.

You stop learning new things. You stop setting big goals. You stop proving to yourself that you’re capable of more.

Starting a Substack forces you to grow again. And that changes everything.

Here’s what actually happens when you start:

You become a better writer (which makes you better at everything).

Writing clarifies your thinking. It forces you to organize messy ideas into coherent arguments. And that skill bleeds into everything else…your emails get sharper, your presentations get clearer, even your everyday conversations improve.

Writing is a compound skill that makes you better at communicating in every single area of your life.

You can actually make money.

Not theoretical money. Not “maybe someday” money. Real revenue from digital products, sponsorships, even paid subscriptions if you want. I generated over $100K in a year. I’m not special. I just started and figured it out as I went. If you write consistently and serve your audience, the money follows.

Doors open that you never expected.

I’ve gotten sponsorship deals on both Substack and LinkedIn just because brands want me to write about their products.

I’ve met incredible people I never would have connected with otherwise. I’ve had opportunities show up that I couldn’t have planned or engineered. But none of it happens if you never start.

You prove to yourself that you can do hard things.

Starting from zero is terrifying. Publishing your first post feels vulnerable. But every time you hit publish, you’re proving to yourself that you can build something. That confidence? It carries into everything else you do.

Starting a Substack isn’t just about building an audience or making money. It’s about becoming the kind of person who keeps growing, keeps challenging themselves, keeps betting on their own potential.

The Posts I Never Expected to Blow Up (but did anyway)

Here’s something that surprised me: My best-performing posts weren’t the ones I slaved over for hours.

One of my most viral notes was about receiving an email from a subscriber who never commented but read everything I wrote. It was a simple observation that took me maybe 20 minutes to write. Tens of thousands of people read it.

Another one was about my story (similar to this post), just telling how I grew my newsletter. I wrote it because I started my Substack at 40 and people kept telling me I was “late to the game.” That post brought in hundreds of subscribers.

A third one was explaining how Substack’s Notes algorithm actually works after attending their NYC event. I just shared what I learned. It went everywhere.

None of these were the posts I thought would perform well. None of them were perfectly polished. But they were authentic, and they solved a problem or made someone feel less alone.

That’s the lesson: You can’t predict what will resonate. But you have to start to find out.

If you never publish, you never discover what works. You never learn what your voice sounds like. You never find your people.

It’s Not Just About the Money (although there’s nothing wrong writing for money)

The financial success is cool, don’t get me wrong. But the stuff I didn’t expect? That’s what actually changed my life.

I’ve met all kinds of people through Substack I never would have encountered otherwise. Writers building interesting businesses. Entrepreneurs solving real problems. Creators doing work that matters.

These aren’t just follower counts…they’re actual relationships with people who get what I’m trying to do.

The community aspect is real. People email me their stories. They share how a post helped them make a decision or gave them permission to try something new.

That’s the stuff you can’t plan for.

I’ve also gotten opportunities I never saw coming. Sponsorships, yes. But also collaborations with other writers. Speaking opportunities. People reaching out with ideas I wouldn’t have thought of on my own.

The money is great, too. I generated over $100K in a year through Stan Store. But the real win? I wake up excited about what I’m building. I’m not dreading client calls. I’m not burnt out. I actually enjoy my work again.

There’s so much possibility waiting for you. But only if you start.

You’re Not Too Late (you’re actually right on time)

“But Substack’s been around for years. Isn’t it too late?”

No. It’s not.

Substack is only getting better. The platform is evolving, growing, adding features that make it easier to get discovered and build community. If you think you’re too late, you’re absolutely not.

You’re right on time.

And here’s the thing people forget: There’s nobody like YOU.

Even if you did start “too late” (which you didn’t), it wouldn’t matter. Because if you write from an authentic place, if you use your real voice instead of trying to sound like someone else or letting AI write for you, people will subscribe.

They want to hear you. Your perspective. Your story. Your take on things.

The platform is still growing. Your audience is already there, scrolling, looking for voices that resonate. They just haven’t found you yet.

Because you haven’t started.

The Real Reason to Start Has Nothing to Do With Who’s Reading

Yes, maybe nobody reads your first post. Or your tenth post. That’s okay.

The act of starting is what matters.

Starting proves you’re willing to bet on yourself. Starting proves you’re willing to grow even when it’s uncomfortable. Starting proves you’re willing to try something new instead of staying stuck where you are.

And starting is the only way you’ll ever know what’s possible.

I was a burnt-out career coach with no audience, no plan, and no idea if this would work. Now I have 14,000+ subscribers, consistent revenue, and a life I actually designed instead of defaulting into.

None of that happens if I don’t start.

So if you’ve been sitting on the fence, wondering if it’s worth it, wondering if anyone will care, wondering if you’re too late—stop wondering.

Just start.

But honestly? Even if you don’t join, just start writing. That’s the most important thing.

Your future self will thank you.

— Wes

