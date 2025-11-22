Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Michelle A. McKenzie
6h

Thanks for the pep talk, Wes! I'm struggling to gain subscribers and I don't know if it's that my essays are just dull as dirt, or if no one is seeing them. I'll keep going because I enjoy it, but it WOULD be gratifying if others enjoyed my writing too. 😁

Jeff LaPointe
6h

I believe in Wes's point that the act of writing will help one to hone him- or herself as a thinker.

But I would add that one does not have to feel that one must or should confine his or her writing only to writing publicly, whether for Substack or elsewhere.

One may write even more than only her public writing and write much, too, that would be private and never necessarily seen by another human being.

And why would one want to write privately, so? Because, for one thing, as Wes pointed out, the act and the processes of writing will make one think better.

So, one could, for instance, write about politics, say, all privately, and I believe that that could help one sharpen his or her own thinking and ideas about political matters and about issues in the news.

I don't claim I've tried this type of private writing, myself . . . say about politics and public policy . . . yet, that is. But I strongly suspect that Wes's point would be sound for such private writing, also. I believe in that, too.

