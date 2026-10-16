You spend an evening on a post…You rewrite the opening, cut the slow parts, and make sure it’s worth your readers’ time.

Then you hit “publish.”

A few familiar names leave comments. Someone says they loved it. But your subscriber count barely moves.

After enough weeks like that, it starts to feel personal. “Maybe I’m just not good enough.”

I know that thought. Because I had it in my first months on Substack, when I was publishing constantly and the number barely moved.

It turned out my writing wasn’t the problem. Where it was going was.

You Could Write Three Posts This Week and Reach the Same Audience Three Times

When you publish, your post goes to your current subscribers, the people who have already found you.

Posts can reach new readers through shares, search, and recommendations, but they mainly serve the audience you already have.

Those readers matter, and you want to keep giving them reasons to stay. But if you want to grow, you also need to spend time in front of people who have never heard of you.

That’s why I put so much emphasis on Notes.

Your Next Subscriber Has Never Heard of You (yet)

A Note is a small introduction to your writing.

Something like a useful lesson, a clear opinion, or a personal story can make a stranger stop scrolling and think, I’ve felt that too.

Then they visit your profile, read a post, and consider subscribing. That’s the typical journey for a new subscriber.

Notes now brings me 20-30+ new subscribers a day, and my Substack has passed 20,000.

Leah Steele gained 87 subscribers from Notes in one month while following the same strategy.

You don’t need every Note to take off. You just need to give strangers regular chances to run into something that sounds like them.

Knowing You Should Post Notes Doesn’t Tell You What to Write

Most writers know they should be on Notes. Then they open it, have no idea what to say, and go back to the post they were already editing.

What fixes that is a few dependable Note types and a short routine, not more motivation.

Here’s one you can use today. Write a Story Note: one true moment from your week, in two or three lines, ending on something a stranger could relate to. Post it before you go back to editing.

That’s the kind of thing I teach inside my Notes Growth Workshop . You’ll get:

The three Note types I use, with examples and prompts

Templates, so you know exactly what to write when you open Notes

A repeatable 20-minute routine for writing and connecting with potential readers

Join by Sunday at midnight (California time) and you’ll also get Your Next 7 Days of Notes. It’s a day-by-day plan with seven prompts, examples, and a daily checklist, so you can start Monday knowing what to post.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

You’re already doing the hard part. Now put it in front of people who haven’t found you yet.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: When did you last write something specifically for people who don’t follow you yet?