Let me describe someone I know well.

They show up to work every day. They’re good at what they do. They have a job that pays the bills and maybe even pays well.

But somewhere in the back of their mind there’s a quiet fear that never fully goes away.

What if this job disappears? What if the company restructures? What if AI replaces half the department? What if the industry shifts and the skills I’ve spent years building suddenly don’t matter the way they used to?

Most people push that fear down and get back to work. They tell themselves they’ll figure it out if it happens.

By the time it happens it’s too late to start building.

The Two Types of Writers — and Which One You Want to Be

There are two types of people right now.

The ones whose entire income and security depend on one employer’s decision. And the ones who’ve built something outside of that — an audience, a body of work, a platform that belongs to them completely regardless of what happens at any job.

The second group isn’t necessarily more talented. They just started building earlier.

I spent years as a career coach helping people navigate exactly this kind of vulnerability. Resumes. Job searches. Career transitions.

I was the person people called when their professional life fell apart.

And yet my own career had no real security. I was doing five, six, or seven coaching calls a day. I had a calendar that belonged to everyone but me. Completely dependent on clients showing up and paying me for my time.

The thing that actually changed that wasn’t a better resume or a smarter career strategy.

It was a writing online and growing a Substack I started with almost no plan and zero expectations.

One year later I had 16,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue from simple digital products.

I took on fewer coaching clients because I no longer needed to fill every hour to make my income work. I spent this past winter working from Puerto Rico (writing, creating, building) from a place I actually felt rested and inspired.

Not because I got lucky. Because I built an audience that created options I didn’t have before.

The Opportunities That Come to Writers — and Why You’re Missing Them Right Now

Here’s what most people don’t realize about building an audience online.

The income is obvious. The career insurance is obvious. But there’s a whole category of opportunity that opens up that has nothing to do with direct monetization — and most people never see it coming.

Since building my Substack:

I’ve had podcast hosts reach out and invite me as a guest without me pitching.

Authors have asked me to contribute to their books.

People ask if I offer coaching even though I don’t advertise it anywhere.

Conference organizers have reached out about speaking.

Collaborations and opportunities I never went looking for have found me consistently.

None of that happened because I was selling any of it. It happened because I was writing consistently and building a public body of work that demonstrated how I think.

Every day you’re not building that body of work is another day those opportunities are going to someone else.

AI Is Coming for Generic Content. It Can’t Touch This.

AI is changing how most people write. Or more accurately, it’s changing how most people avoid writing.

Why develop the skill when a tool can do it for you?

Here’s the problem with that thinking. AI can generate generic content. It can’t replicate your specific lived experience, your actual opinions, your real story, your genuine voice.

Those things are uniquely yours and they’re becoming more valuable, not less, as everything else gets automated.

The writers building audiences right now are the ones who will be protected. The ones who keep waiting are the ones who will look back in two years and wish they’d started today.

Writing on Substack isn’t just building a newsletter. It’s developing a skill that’s quietly becoming one of the most valuable things a professional can have.

Why Substack Is the Right Place to Build This Right Now

Most platforms work against you. They build audiences for the platform, not for you.

But, Substack is genuinely different.

Your subscribers are yours. Their email addresses are yours. Your content is yours.

Nobody can take that away.

And right now the platform itself is actively sending you new subscribers.

Substack just announced that 30% of new subscriptions come directly from the platform and app itself. People are already on Substack looking for writers to follow.

You can write long-form posts when you have something substantial to say.

Or, short-form Notes when you want to stay visible daily.

Add video or a podcast inside the same platform if you want.

Grow as fast or as slowly as your life allows.

There’s no other platform right now where the algorithm is actively trying to send you subscribers rather than trap your audience for ad revenue.

You Already Know You Should Be Doing This. Here’s the System to Actually Do It.

Knowing you should be building a Substack is one thing.

Having the complete system to actually do it — the right way, from day one — is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out through constant testing, tracking, and learning the hard way.

What grows a newsletter. What stalls it. What builds something sustainable instead of burning you out in three weeks.

And that’s why I created the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Inside I break down how to:

Clarify your story and positioning — so your newsletter stands out immediately and attracts exactly the right readers instead of writing into the void

Find your voice — how to write in a way that feels completely authentic and builds the kind of trust that turns casual readers into loyal subscribers

Build your daily Notes habit — the exact system behind 800+ new subscribers last month, built around 20 minutes a day so it never becomes another exhausting obligation

Stop wasting time on vanity metrics — learn what actually grows your newsletter vs what just gets likes and comments so you stop guessing and start building real momentum

Show up consistently without burning out — because building something real only works if the system is sustainable enough to actually stick to

Here’s what Sumu Sathi said after going through it: “I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.”

Over 500 writers have built this foundation in the last year. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building — and left with a clear direction, a growing audience, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

I’ve proven it works. 16,000+ subscribers and $100K+ in yearly revenue in just over a year.

You can join us below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Question: Has writing online ever opened up an unexpected opportunity for you — a podcast invite, a job offer, a collaboration you never saw coming? Drop it in the comments. I'd love to hear.

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📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life.