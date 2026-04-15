Here’s a take that’s going to split the room.

Most writers on Substack are locking their most powerful writing behind a paywall and wondering why growth feels so slow…

Why their paid subscriber numbers aren’t moving the way they expected…?

I’m not against paid subscriptions. Substack is one of the best platforms ever built for writers to make money directly from their audience and I think every serious writer should eventually have one.

But your best content should never be behind it.

Your Best Writing is Your Best Marketing. Locking It Away Is Costing You.

Your best posts are the ones that get restacked. Shared. Commented on by strangers who stumbled across your writing and dig it.

That’s your pillar content. The writing that introduces you to people who’ve never heard of you.

The Note or post that makes someone think “I need to read everything this person has ever written” and hits follow before they even finish the last paragraph.

When that content is behind a paywall only your existing paid subscribers see it.

The stranger who would have become your most loyal reader never finds it.

The restack that would have brought in forty new subscribers never happens.

The algorithm can’t surface it to new audiences because it’s locked away from them.

You’re hiding your best marketing from the people who need to see it most. And paying for it in slow growth every single day.

The Paywall isn’t for Your Best Writing. It’s for Special Access to You.

This is where most writers get the model completely backwards.

A paywall shouldn’t be where you put your best ideas and posts. It should be where you give readers something they genuinely can’t get anywhere else…access to you and your community.

Maybe it’s a private space where paid subscribers can ask questions and connect with each other.

Templates or tools that help people implement what you teach in your free content.

A monthly video where you answer questions directly.

Behind the scenes thinking that complements your public writing rather than replacing it.

That’s worth paying for. Not because it’s better writing — because it’s access.

With the evolution of AI, anybody can find information in a fraction of a second. But community? Tools? Support? That’s unique.

The best content stays free and spreads. The paid tier offers something free content structurally cannot.

Most Writers Launch a Paid Tier Way Too Early. Here’s the Math That Proves It.

Paid subscription conversion rates typically run between two and five percent of your free list.

On a list of 500 subscribers that’s ten to twenty five paid subscribers at best. Maybe a hundred to two hundred dollars a month.

Meanwhile your best content is locked away from the four hundred and seventy five people who didn’t convert…the readers who might have restacked your work and brought in a hundred new free subscribers next month.

The math only works when your free audience is large enough. Getting there requires your best content to be visible, shareable, and free.

Launching a paid tier too early doesn’t just underperform. It actively slows the growth that would eventually make the paid tier genuinely worth having.

Here’s the Strategy I’d Recommend Early-On: Simple Digital Products

There’s another approach that might be a little more effective (ok a lot more effective…). Digital Products.

Keep your best content completely free. Let it spread and get restacked and bring in new subscribers every single day while you focus on writing things worth sharing.

When your audience is large enough add a paid subscription for community access and time with you that free readers don’t get.

And from week one create a simple digital product.

I’m not talking about a complicated course that takes six months to build.

Simple digital products are something you can create over a weekend that solves one specific problem your audience keeps asking about.

Something like a focused guide, swipe file, short workshop under a hundred dollars that your subscribers can buy immediately and genuinely use.

I created my Notes Writing Playbook (thirty hooks and ten templates built from my best performing Notes) in a couple of hours.

Within the first week it had already paid for the time I spent making it. It’s sold consistently ever since without requiring anything new from me.

That’s the model I think works best for most writers. Free content grows your audience’s simple products generate income from day one.

Then, your pair tier adds community and access when the timing’s right.

This exact approach allowed me to generate $100K+ in revenue within my first year writing online (in fact, we’re closing in on $200K which is wild).

Let me show you how to create your first digital product (and make its first $1K)

I’ve kept my best content free since day one. My Substack grew to 17,000 subscribers.

I’ve never put my best writing behind a paywall. I created simple digital products instead (things built over a weekend) and those products generated over $100K in yearly revenue from a newsletter I write in two to three hours a day.

If you’re still in the earlier stages of building your free audience first, my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is the best place to start getting support — it teaches the complete foundation behind growing to 17,000 subscribers using Notes and free content.

But if you’re ready to start monetizing what you’re already building, the Digital Product Masterclass is where I teach exactly how to do it.

Everything from how to validate a simple product idea to start selling it to the audience you’re already growing.

Here’s what Danielle had to say after going through it:

“I’ve been writing online for years and always thought I needed a book deal or a huge audience to make any money. The Digital Product Masterclass showed me I was overthinking this. I created an easy guide and had it up and running on my Stan Store in about two days.” — Danielle

Nothing complicated, just a simple product that solves a real problem for the people already reading your work.

Over 300+ writers have joined the Masterclass so far, and you can join below:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Do you have a paid subscription right now or are you still building your free audience first? Tell me in the comments.

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