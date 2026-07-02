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I’ve been thinking a lot about AI lately.

Like most people, I’ve been experimenting with it almost every day. It’s incredible what it can do.

Need ideas for a newsletter? It’ll give you fifty.

Need help outlining an article? Done.

Need to learn something new? It’ll explain almost any topic in seconds.

The more I use it, though, the more convinced I become of something.

I don’t think information is nearly as valuable as it used to be.

That probably sounds strange coming from someone who teaches writers how to grow on Substack, but hear me out.

Twenty years ago, information was hard to find. If you knew something other people didn’t, you had a real advantage.

Today, that’s no longer true.

If I want to learn how to grow a newsletter, I can Google it. I can watch YouTube. I can ask ChatGPT. Within a few minutes, I’ll have hundreds of articles, videos, and opinions.

We’re drowning in information.

The Writers Who Stand Out Aren’t Just Sharing Information

So if everyone has access to the same information, why do we subscribe to one writer instead of another?

I don’t think it’s because they know dramatically more than everyone else.

I think it’s because we trust how they think.

We want to know what they’ve learned from actually doing the work.

We want to hear about the mistake that changed everything, the lesson they learned too late, or why they disagree with conventional advice.

In other words, we want their Story.

Earlier this week, I shared this Note:

It sparked a lot of conversation, and I think it’s because many writers are feeling this already.

There’s this pressure to create more.

More tips. More value. More information.

But maybe that’s not what readers are looking for anymore.

Nobody Can Tell Your Story

When I think back to the posts that have brought me the most subscribers, they usually weren’t the ones with the longest list of tips.

They were the ones where I shared something that actually happened.

Writing Notes every day for a year.

The lessons I learned growing to 18,000 subscribers.

The mistakes I made trying to monetize my newsletter.

The moments where my thinking completely changed.

Those are the posts people remember because they’re impossible to copy.

Nobody else has your experiences, failures, or personality.

And nobody else can tell your story the way you can.

I honestly think that’s becoming one of the biggest advantages a writer can have.

Where I’d Focus My Time Instead

The next time you sit down to write, don’t ask yourself:

“How can I add more information?”

Ask yourself:

“What’s the story only I can tell?”

That’s what builds trust.

That’s what helps readers remember you.

And over time, that’s what turns readers into subscribers, customers, and people who genuinely want to follow your work.

If You’d Like My Help, I’ve Created 3 Simple Products

Everything I’ve created is built around that idea. How to help you stand out, so you can grow and monetize your newsletter.

I’ve helped over 500+ writers through my trainings in the last year. If you’re thinking “I need some help,” I’ve broken these down into 3 simple steps:

(Step 1). The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass will help you build the foundation.

This is my signature training where I teach the strategy that’s helped me grow to 19,000+ subscribers.

You’ll clarify your positioning, your story, your voice, and a strategy for growing your newsletter.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(Step 2). The Notes Growth Workshop teaches my exact daily Notes system.

I’ve used a morning 20-minute Notes system that’s consistently grown my audience on Substack for months.

If you’re looking to crack the code on Notes, this has become my most popular training.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

(Step 3). The Digital Product Masterclass will help you when you’re ready to monetize.

This masterclass shows you how to turn your knowledge and experiences into digital products so you’re not relying only on paid subscriptions.

You’ll learn the exact same simple system I’ve used to generate $100K+ from simple digital products over the last year alone.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

(📌 Most people end up getting all three trainings and using them together, as they work best as a system. Start with Step One and then Two & Three).

More than 500 writers have now joined these trainings, and I’ve intentionally kept the pricing as accessible as possible because I wanted anyone serious about building a writing business to be able to join.

That changes on July 5th. Pricing will be officially going up.

If you’ve been on the fence, or you’ve been wondering where to start, now is the best time before pricing goes up.

I’d love to help you build something that’s uniquely yours.

Keep writing, Wes

PS - Either way whether you join or not, start telling your story. Your audience is more interested in hearing your experiences than more information.