Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Haide Wall Giesbrecht's avatar
Haide Wall Giesbrecht
7h

This really is where I have landed. I found the "find your niche" advice frustrating. I wrote a post about being a generalist. And then I had exactly this thought, "I think I figured out my niche! It's me!"

Good to read this affirmation. Thanks, Wes!

Reply
Share
The Reset Lab's avatar
The Reset Lab
7h

🩶

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture