You’ve been thinking about starting a Substack for a while now.

Maybe months. Maybe longer. And every time you get close to actually doing it the same thought stops you cold.

Nobody is going to read this.

Here’s what I want to say about that fear…

You’re right. Nobody will read it at first.

Your first few posts will be quiet.

Your first Notes will get maybe two likes and one of them will be your own.

You’ll hit publish and hear nothing back and wonder why you bothered.

That’s exactly how it starts for almost everyone.

And it doesn’t matter at all.

Why Starting a Substack Today is Completely Different From Two Years Ago

Before I tell you my story, let me tell you why right now specifically is the best moment in history to start a newsletter.

The platform has built an entire ecosystem that didn’t exist before.

Notes. Recommendations. Restacks.

An algorithm actively pushing new writers to readers who’ve never heard of them. 40% of all new subscriptions now come from inside the Substack app itself, not from Google, not from social media, not from some external platform you have to build somewhere else first.

You don’t need to bring your own traffic anymore. You don’t need a massive following or years of platform building before you can grow here.

You just need to show up and write something real. The platform will do the rest.

I Had 145,000 Followers and Still Talked Myself Out of Starting

When I decided to start my Substack I had 145,000 followers on LinkedIn.

And I still sat there for weeks wondering if I had anything worth saying.

I kept putting it off. Told myself I needed a clearer niche first. A better plan.

More certainty about what I actually wanted to write about. I was waiting for some internal signal that I was ready and it never came.

What I actually needed was to just start.

Because you don’t find your ideas and then start writing. Writing gives you the ideas.

The moment I started writing consistently something unexpected happened.

One post led to another…One Note sparked three more ideas…One comment from a reader opened up a whole topic I hadn’t even considered before…

The ideas were never the problem. Starting was the problem.

Nobody Mentions that the Beginning is Actually the Best Part

There’s something I want to tell you about writing when nobody is watching yet.

It’s freeing.

When you’re just starting out there’s zero pressure. You can write about anything.

Try different voices. Experiment with topics.

I remember writing a Note in my first month that had nothing to do with newsletter growth, just a random observation about something I’d noticed that week.

It got more engagement than anything I’d posted before. I never would have tried that six months later when my audience had certain expectations of me.

That freedom is genuinely rare. And most writers don’t realize how valuable it is until it’s gone.

As your audience grows you start to find your voice and your readers start to expect it.

That’s not a bad thing, that consistency is what builds real loyalty. But it does come with a certain weight the beginning simply doesn’t have.

Right now you can figure out who you are as a writer without anyone watching over your shoulder. You can make mistakes. Try things that don’t work and nobody will remember.

That’s not a consolation prize. That’s a genuine advantage. Use it.

Nobody is Waiting for Another Guru. They’re Waiting for Someone Real.

The thing I kept telling myself was that I wasn’t qualified enough.

Who was I to write about newsletter growth when I was still figuring it out myself? Who was I to share advice when I was still making mistakes every single week?

Then I realized something that changed how I think about writing.

You don’t need to be the most qualified person in the room. You just need to be a little further along than the people you’re writing for.

Someone who’s been where they are and figured something out. A friend walking alongside them, not an expert lecturing from above.

Readers don’t want perfection. They want truth.

You can write and learn at the same time. Share your story as you’re living it.

I Never Imagined Starting a Newsletter Would Lead to This

When I started writing my newsletter, things happened I never expected.

I had no idea it would grow to 16,000+ subscribers.

I had no idea it would open the door to creating digital products and generating a completely new income stream (over $100,000 in yearly revenue from simple products I created in a weekend).

I had no idea I’d be writing this from a beach in Puerto Rico this month, living a life I genuinely couldn’t have pictured before

But the thing that still surprises me most isn’t the subscribers or the revenue.

It’s the people.

Writers I’ve met through this newsletter who have become real friends. There’s a community of 300+ writers who show up weekly in my Notes Boost.

You have no idea what doors might open.

But if you don’t start you’ll never find out.

Before You Go — Here’s How to Make Sure Starting Actually Leads Somewhere

Starting is the hardest part.

But starting without a clear direction means you could spend months writing into silence without ever building the momentum that makes growth possible.

That’s exactly why I built the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Not as something you have to finish before you begin. As a roadmap you follow as you go.

So the writing you’re doing from day one is building something real…a clear voice, a clear story, and a Substack that grows because it’s genuinely yours.

Over 500 writers have gone through it…writers who felt exactly like you do right now, who now wake up to new subscribers every single day.

One thing worth mentioning the price goes up this Friday.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

One thing worth mentioning, the price goes up this Friday.

Now, go write something, Wes

Quick question before you go — are you already writing on Substack or are you still in the thinking about it stage? Tell me where you’re at in the comments. I read every single one.

