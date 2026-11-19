I spent years as a resume writer and career coach, and I loved the work. Helping someone land a job they were excited about never got old.

What wore me down was the way it was set up.

Every dollar I earned was tied to my time. If I wanted to make more, I needed more client hours.

If I took a day off, the work stacked up and I spent the next few days catching up. I was good at it, and I was exhausted.

That’s when I started looking at digital products, and they replaced my income and gave me my time back.

They now bring in over six figures a year, and none of it took a ton of effort.

I listened to my audience, made something simple to help them, and offered it.

I Kept Answering the Same Question, So I Wrote the Answer Once

My first product came from something I was already doing.

A reader would write in with a question, I’d write a long, careful answer, and a week later someone else would ask the same thing.

I never saw it as a product idea. I saw it as being helpful.

Then one weekend, I put all of those answers into one simple guide and told the people who were already reading that it existed.

I had fewer than 500 subscribers. Twenty-three of them bought it within 72 hours, and I made my first $1,000.

If you answer questions in your replies and DMs every week, you may be sitting on the same thing.

Your readers thank you, it feels good, and nothing comes back to support the time you put in. A product puts those answers in one place.

Nobody Wants Another Subscription or a Twelve-Module Course

Your readers are already signed up for more monthly payments than they can keep track of, so asking for one more is hard, even from people who love your writing.

A one-time purchase that solves one problem is much easier to say yes to.

They know what they’re getting, they pay once, and they skip the digging through months of posts.

The same goes for big courses. Only about 5% of people finish an online course, so most buyers feel good for a day and never open it again.

A short guide, a template, or a mini workshop can be used in an afternoon, and your reader gets a result fast. You can also make one in a weekend, not a season.

Even an Extra $1,000 a Month Gives You Room

You don’t have to build something huge for a product to matter.

If you want an extra $1,000 a month, a simple product is one of the most direct ways I know to work toward it.

Think $50 per product X 20 sales a month = $1000

That’s a very realistic goal.

I can’t promise a number, since it depends on your readers and your offer, but it’s a lot more doable than most writers think.

For me, the real change was room. I had more breathing room and more time for things I enjoy, and I wasn’t constantly catching up on one-on-one client work.

Someone can find my writing, get to know me, and buy something I’ve already made, without anyone booking a time slot with me first.

If You’re Ready to Start Now, Here’s Where I Can Help

Over the next week, I’ll be sharing more on how to pick your product, how to make it, and how to offer it.

If you’d rather not wait and want to get started today, that’s what my Digital Product Masterclass is for.

If you’ve been answering the same questions for free, or you’ve thought “I’d love to earn something from my writing, but I wouldn’t know what to sell,” this walks you through it step by step.

It’s the exact roadmap I use for validating a product idea and creating it in a weekend, so you can offer it to your readers by Monday.

Inside, you’ll get:

Find the idea: a way to spot the one problem your readers keep bringing you, using the questions already in your replies and DMs

Create it: a simple product you can make in a weekend, like a guide, a template, or a short workshop, with no big audience or tech skills needed

Offer it: the steps to tell your readers about it so people can say yes, without feeling pushy

Writers email me things like, “I made my first $100 because of what you taught me.”

I can’t promise a number, since it depends on your readers and your offer.

But I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers, and I’ve been building on that ever since.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

If you’re tired of trading your time for money, this is where I’d start.

Build your first product with the Digital Product Masterclass

Look at the last few questions your readers asked you. One of them might be your first product.

Keep writing, Wes

♻️ P.S. If this was helpful, restack it so another writer can find it.

Question: What question do your readers keep asking you? Drop it below and I’ll tell you if I think it’s a product.