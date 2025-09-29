Three months into my Substack journey, I hit a wall.

I had 500 subscribers. Decent engagement. People were reading and responding. But I was making exactly $15 per month from three paid subscribers at $5 each.

Every “monetization guide” said the same thing: Turn on paid subscriptions. Gate your best content. Add upgrade buttons everywhere. Wait for conversions.

I did all of it.

The result? My growth completely stalled.

I was stuck in an impossible choice: Keep my content free and make no money, or gate my best ideas and kill my growth.

Then I discovered a third option that almost nobody talks about—one that’s helped me build a consistent $5K+ monthly income in under a year while keeping all my content free.

Let me show you what changed things for my newsletter.

Why Traditional Paid Subscriptions Take Too Long

Here’s what the subscription model actually requires:

500+ paying subscribers to make meaningful income

10,000+ free subscribers to get those conversions (at 5% conversion rate)

24 to 36+ months of consistent content creation

Endless patience while watching your best ideas disappear behind paywalls

Even if you hit these numbers, you’re looking at $5,000-10,000 monthly. That’s solid income—but it took you 2-3 years of hiding your expertise to get there.

I wasn’t willing to wait that long.

More importantly, I wasn’t willing to hide my best thinking from 95% of my audience just to extract $5 to 10/month from the other 5%.

How I Burned Out Trying to Make Subscriptions Work

A few months in, I was exhausted from running two parallel content operations:

Free posts to attract new subscribers

Premium posts to justify the subscription fee

It felt like I was working twice as hard for half the results. My free content was getting watered down because I was saving the good stuff for paid members. But my paid tier wasn’t growing because new readers never saw my best work.

The whole thing was exhausting, and the revenue wasn’t worth it.

That’s when I tried something different—almost by accident.

The Weekend That Changed My Entire Approach

I decided to create a simple one-hour masterclass sharing my best strategies. Not gated content. Not a monthly subscription. Just a standalone digital product priced at less than a few months of subscriptions.

My expectations were modest. Maybe 6-7 sales if I got lucky.

First month results:

Week 1: A handful of sales

Week 2: Momentum building

Week 3: Consistent daily sales

Week 4: Over 50 sales total

By month’s end, I’d earned more than my previous six months of paid subscriptions combined.

And here’s what really mattered to me: I didn’t gate a single piece of content. Every subscriber still had access to everything I wrote.

Why Digital Products Beat Subscriptions Every Time

Think about the restaurant analogy:

Paid subscriptions = Only letting people smell your food from outside, hoping they’ll pay monthly to come in

Digital products = Giving free samples that showcase your best recipes, then selling cookbooks to people who want to recreate the meals at home

Which approach builds more trust? Which creates more customers?

The subscription model forces you to hide value. The product model lets you showcase it.

The Simple Framework That Actually Makes Money

Here’s what I started doing instead:

1. Give Away Your Best Ideas (Seriously)

Deep-dive strategy posts

Behind-the-scenes breakdowns

Real numbers and results

Actual frameworks I use daily

Why this works: You build massive trust and demonstrate expertise. People see what you know and how you think. They want more.

2. Create Simple Solution Products

Recorded masterclasses ($47-97)

Template bundles ($27-47)

Implementation workbooks ($37-67)

Resource collections ($17-37)

Why this works: People don’t pay for information anymore—they pay for implementation. Your free content teaches principles. Your products provide the step-by-step path to apply them.

3. Keep Prices Accessible

Products under $50 are impulse buys. They don’t require spousal approval or budget meetings. They’re trust-building purchases that lead to bigger investments later.

Why this works: Lower barrier means more customers. More customers means more testimonials and word-of-mouth growth. Plus, over-delivering at $27-47 creates customers for life.

The One Mindset Shift That Transformed My Newsletter

Stop thinking like a traditional writer. Start thinking like a problem solver.

Traditional writers keep their best content behind paywalls because scarcity creates value. But newsletters aren’t magazines. Your subscribers aren’t passive consumers—they’re real people with real problems who need actual solutions.

Yesterday, I was looking up a recipe for dinner. I found one I really liked and then suddenly a paywall popped up. I was pissed. Did I end up paying the $5 per month? Nope, I clicked off and found something else.

When I stopped asking “How can I get people to pay me monthly?” and started asking “What problems can I solve for them right now?”—everything changed.

Better content. More engaged readers. And way more revenue than I ever made extracting $5/month subscriptions.

The Mistake That Kills Most Newsletters

Starting with paid subscriptions instead of digital products.

I see writers with 200 subscribers launching paid tiers because it makes them feel “serious” about their newsletter.

Here’s what actually happens:

You immediately gate your best content, which kills growth potential. Even with a generous 5% conversion rate, that’s 10 paid subscribers. At $5/month, you’re making $50.

Meanwhile, with the same 200-person audience:

Create one digital product solving a specific problem, and you can generate $500-1,000 in a single weekend—while keeping all your content free to continue attracting readers.

The product approach lets you grow your audience AND generate meaningful revenue without limiting who can access your expertise.

I’m NOT dogging paid subscriptions. It’s what Substack does so well. I’m just dogging the one-path-solution that only offers a paid subscription with nothing else to diversify.

How to Create Your First Product This Weekend

You don’t need months to create something valuable. Here’s the 48-hour plan:

Step 1: Find The Question Everyone’s Asking (30 minutes)

What question do you get asked repeatedly? Check your DMs, comments, email replies. What keeps coming up?

Step 2: Answer It Completely (3-4 hours)

Write a 5-10 page guide with the exact step-by-step process someone needs. No fluff. Pure implementation.

Step 3: Price It Simply ($27-47)

Low enough for an easy yes, high enough to filter for serious buyers.

Step 4: Add a Natural Call-to-Action

“I created a quick implementation guide on this if you want the exact framework I use.”

That’s it. Create once, sell repeatedly.

You’ll be shocked how many people will pay $27-47 for a clear, actionable solution to a problem they’re facing right now.

What to Do After Your First $1,000 Month

Here’s what nobody tells you about hitting that milestone:

Don’t:

Quit your day job immediately

Assume it’ll repeat automatically

Get complacent

Do:

Analyze what worked (Which product sold? What content drove buyers? What problem resonated?)

Double down on success (If your template bundle sold well, create more templates)

Build your next product immediately (Momentum and confidence are your advantages)

That first $1,000 month isn’t the finish line—it’s proof the model works. Now you scale it.

The Product Stack That Gets You to $5K Monthly

Once I had my first successful product, I built a simple system:

Every week, I publish 2-3 pieces of valuable free content that showcase my expertise and solve real problems.

Each piece naturally leads to a product that helps readers implement what they just learned.

The products stack over time, creating multiple revenue streams that compound monthly.

This approach beats traditional subscriptions because:

No churn anxiety - One-time purchases mean no monthly cancellations

Higher customer value - Buyers often purchase multiple products over time

Unlimited growth - Free content attracts subscribers without limiting reach

Less pressure - No need to constantly justify a monthly fee with premium content

More scalable - Create once, sell indefinitely

The Three Products Every Newsletter Should Have

Based on hundreds of conversations with successful newsletter creators, here’s what consistently works:

The Quick Win ($27-47)

A template, swipe file, or guide that solves one specific problem immediately. This is your entry-level offer that builds trust. The Deep Dive ($47-97)

A mini-course or masterclass that teaches your signature framework. This is your core offer that showcases your expertise. The Implementation Tool ($97-197)

A workbook, resource library, or done-for-you system that helps people actually execute. This is your premium offer for serious buyers.

These three tiers serve different audience segments while creating a natural path from casual reader to committed customer.

Why Most Digital Products Fail (And How to Avoid It)

I’ve seen dozens of writers launch digital products that flop. Here’s why:

They solve problems nobody has. Create what your audience asks for, not what you think they need.

They’re too complicated. Your first product should be simple enough to create in a weekend and consume in an hour.

They’re overpriced for the trust level. Build trust with $27-47 products before asking for $197+.

They don’t actually solve anything. Information isn’t enough—people need implementation systems.

There’s no clear next step. Every piece of content should naturally lead to the product that helps readers implement it.

Avoid these mistakes, and your products will sell consistently without aggressive marketing.

Ready to Build Your Own Digital Product Empire?

If you’re serious about transforming your newsletter into a profitable business, I have something special for you.

This week, I’m reopening my Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass—my most popular training that shows exactly how I built multiple revenue streams that generate consistent monthly income.

But here’s what makes this week special:

Everyone who joins gets my brand-new Digital Product Starter Kit (more details & launching next week) included as a bonus.

This kit contains:

✅ Proven digital product frameworks I use

✅ Step-by-step launch sequences

✅ Pricing frameworks for maximum profit

✅ Walkthrough of how to set up your Stan Store pages

✅ Email sequences that help sell your products on autopilot

Inside the Masterclass, you’ll discover:

How to create simple digital products that sell daily without constant launching

The exact revenue stacking strategy I use to hit $5K+ months consistently

My automated sales systems that generate income while I sleep

Proven templates and frameworks you can copy immediately

When you’re ready, you can join hundreds of writers already using these strategies to build thriving businesses.

The Masterclass + Digital Product Starter Kit combo is only available this week.

Don’t let another month pass hoping your newsletter will magically start generating real revenue. The strategies are proven, the templates are ready—you just need to implement them.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Your readers are already looking for solutions. The question is whether you’ll be the one to provide them.

Question : What’s one simple digital product that would be perfect for you audience? What’s holding you back from creating it this week?

