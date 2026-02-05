I’ve been on Substack for over 18 months now. Long enough to see a few algorithm changes. Long enough to watch the platform evolve and shift priorities.

And here’s what I’ve learned: when platforms change, the writers who adapt early are the ones who keep growing while everyone else is still figuring out what happened.

I’m not claiming to have a crystal ball. I can’t tell you exactly what Substack will do in the next six months.

But I’m watching patterns. I’m talking to other writers. I’m connecting dots from what the platform is investing in and what they’re telling us directly.

And I have some pretty strong opinions about where this is all headed.

More importantly, I’m going to show you how to prepare so you’re positioned to win no matter what changes come next.

Three Big Bets Substack Is Making Right Now

Sometimes platforms announce their priorities without actually announcing them. You just have to pay attention to where they’re putting resources and what features they’re building.

Here’s what I’m seeing:

Substack Is Going All-In on Video (But You Can Ignore It)

Substack TV is launching soon. They’re putting serious resources into video infrastructure. They’re rolling out features that make it easier to create and share video content.

What does this mean?

Video creators will likely get preferential distribution in 2026. Not guaranteed, but it’s a safe bet that the platform will test ways to surface video content more prominently.

But here’s the thing I want you to hear: you don’t have to do video to succeed on Substack.

You really don’t.

I don’t touch video at all and I’m still growing. Video might get some algorithmic favor, but great writing will always have a place.

Don’t force yourself into a format that doesn’t fit you just because the platform is experimenting.

Notes Are Becoming the Main Growth Engine

Substack keeps investing heavily in Notes. They’re hosting Notes Night events in major cities. They’re improving the algorithm. They’re making it easier to discover new writers through Notes.

This is becoming the primary discovery engine for the platform.

At the recent NYC Notes Night, Hamish McKenzie and Mike Cohen made it clear: Substack’s algorithm is designed to show your content to people who will actually like your writing and subscribe. That’s different from platforms that just want to keep people scrolling for ad revenue.

Notes are where that discovery happens most naturally.

If you’re not using Notes consistently, you’re missing the biggest growth opportunity on the platform right now.

Community Is the New Currency on Substack

Chat is already huge. I host a weekly Notes Boost in my Chat with well over 200+ writers jumping in each thread.

Recommendations keep getting better. The platform is clearly pushing writers to build relationships and collaborate, not just broadcast to an audience.

They want you engaging with other writers.

Here’s what all of this tells me:

Substack is moving from “blogging platform” to “creator ecosystem.” They’re building for writers who show up daily, build relationships, and create multiple touch points with their audience.

Why the “Easy Growth” Phase Might Be Over

In the early days, small accounts got massive organic reach.

I remember talking to writers who went from 0 to 500 subscribers in their first month just by posting consistently. The platform was clearly amplifying new voices and giving them a chance to find their audience.

That might be changing.

It feels like we’re moving from an expansion phase to an optimization phase. The platform is maturing. And when platforms mature, they start rewarding different behaviors.

What I think is happening:

Sporadic posters might see less organic growth. If you’re publishing once every two weeks and not engaging otherwise, the algorithm probably isn’t pushing your work as hard as it used to. Daily engagement through Notes and Chat is becoming more critical. The writers who show up consistently in small ways seem to be getting better distribution than writers who only show up with major posts. Collaboration and cross-promotion matter more than going solo. Building relationships with other writers and getting recommended by them might become more valuable than hoping the algorithm discovers you organically.

The good news?

This actually favors writers who build systems.

If you have a sustainable 20-30 minute daily routine for Notes, you’re positioned perfectly for where this is going. You’re not dependent on luck or virality. You’re showing up consistently and letting the compounding effects work for you.

Five Ways to Future-Proof Your Substack

So what should you actually do with this information?

Here are the five strategies I’m focusing on in 2026:

(1.) Start Building Your Notes System Today

If Notes are becoming the primary growth engine, you need a system for showing up there consistently.

This isn’t about posting whenever you feel inspired. It’s about having a repeatable process that takes 20-30 minutes a day and brings you 10+ subscribers consistently.

I write 2-3 Notes daily. I keep testing different types of Notes and trying things out. I’ve got it down pretty good by now, and it’s actually fun.

This is a skill you can develop. Start practicing now while competition is still relatively lower.

By the time everyone realizes how important Notes are, you’ll already be ahead.

(2.) Stop Depending on One Platform for Growth

Don’t depend only on Substack’s algorithm.

I love this platform. But I’m not naive enough to think it will never change again or that it will always favor my content.

That’s why I’m also growing on LinkedIn. That’s why I export my subscriber list every week. That’s why I’m building relationships that exist outside of any single platform.

Own your audience. Don’t rent it.

If Substack changed everything tomorrow, I’d still have direct access to my subscribers through email. I’d still have my LinkedIn audience. I’d still have the relationships I’ve built with other writers.

Build multiple ways to reach your people.

(3.) Treat Other Writers Like Collaborators, Not Competition

Start building relationships with other writers right now.

Not transactional “let’s swap recommendations” relationships. Real connections where you genuinely support each other’s work.

Create or join collaboration groups. Use Chat to build community around your newsletter. Show up for other writers consistently.

When algorithm changes happen, community is your insurance policy.

I run a weekly Notes Boost in my Substack Chat with 200+ writers. When my posts aren’t getting algorithmic distribution, those relationships still drive subscribers. When the platform changes priorities, that community doesn’t disappear.

Invest in relationships that matter regardless of what Substack does with features.

(4.) Test New Features Without Abandoning What Works

If you’re comfortable with video, try it. If you’re not, don’t force it.

But stay curious about new features. Test different content formats. Play with what the platform launches.

Early adopters often get algorithmic favor while features are new. Substack wants to show that new features work, so they’ll push content that uses them.

Just don’t abandon what’s working for you to chase every shiny new thing. Experiment strategically, but stay true to your strengths.

(5.) Focus on What Never Goes Out of Style

Here’s what I know will matter in 2026, 2027, and beyond:

Great storytelling will always win. Solving real problems for real people will always matter. Building trust through consistency will never go out of style.

Focus on the fundamentals while you adapt to new features.

Your story is your moat. Your voice is what makes you different. Those things don’t change just because Substack launches a new product.

Keep telling your story. Keep serving your people. Keep showing up.

The tactics might evolve, but the principles stay the same.

My Personal 2026 Substack Game Plan (feel free to copy it)

My plan for 2026 is pretty straightforward:

I’m keeping my Notes system consistent. 20-30 minutes every morning, usually on the treadmill or right after surfing.

I’m continuing to build community through my weekly Notes Boost and staying active in other writers’ communities.

I’m testing video occasionally to see if it fits my workflow, but I’m not forcing it. If it doesn’t feel natural, I won’t do it.

I’m focusing on digital products over paid subscriptions only because I believe products give me more freedom and better serve my audience.

I’m building relationships with other writers who are on similar journeys.

And I’m exporting my subscriber list every single week without fail.

Why does this strategy work?

Because it doesn’t require me to be right about every prediction.

I’m building multiple growth channels so if one changes, I’m protected.

That’s how you build something sustainable.

Let me show you my complete Substack strategy for 2026

Understanding these shifts is one thing.

Knowing how to build a newsletter that grows consistently no matter what changes Substack makes is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last 18 months figuring out.

And that’s why I created my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass .

Inside, I break down the exact strategy I used to grow from 0 to 15,000 subscribers and generate over $100K in revenue:

Inside the masterclass, I break down everything:

✅ My Substack Growth Strategy – Exactly how I write content so that my Substack grows every month, to over 15,000 subscribers

✅ The Multiple Revenue Streams Formula – Learn the best ways to monetize your newsletter, from paid subscribers to digital products

✅ The “Collaboration & Recommendation Framework” – Build a network of other Substackers to grow together and attract subscribers who share your work for you

✅ The Growth Automation Layer – Set up systems that nurture and convert subscribers automatically, so you’re not starting from zero every single day

✅ The Audience Acceleration Framework – Scale your results without spending more time or getting trapped in the content hamster wheel

Special Bonus: When you join this week, you’re getting access to my $1K Digital Product Formula and my Personal Substack Swipe File – a live Google Doc where I add my best-performing Notes and headline ideas regularly.

You can join hundreds of writers inside the class below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Writers Who Adapt Early Will Win

Platforms will always evolve.

But writers who prepare for change beat writers who just react to it.

You don’t need to predict everything perfectly. You just need to build systems that work regardless of what comes next.

The writers who adapt early and build strong foundations are the ones who will thrive.

Keep writing - Wes

Question: How do you plan to keep evolving and growing your newsletter in 2026?

📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life.