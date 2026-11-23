You put real work into your Substack.

You write the post, hit publish, and check back to see who found it. A few of the same people like it, and your subscriber count barely moves.

A lot of writers start to wonder whether the writing just isn’t good enough? I don’t think that’s usually it. Most of the time, new readers just haven’t found you yet.

Notes is how that changes.

It’s the short-post feed inside the Substack app, where people find writers they don’t follow yet.

This month alone, Notes has brought me over 500 new subscribers, and it takes me about 20 minutes a day.

After 1,000+ Notes, here’s what I’ve learned: a new reader decides in a few seconds whether to tap your name, so what you write matters more than how often you post.

One-liners and hot takes can get lots of likes and very few new subscribers. These three kinds are the ones that bring people in…

(1.) A New Reader Wants to Know Who You Are, So Tell Them a Story

A short moment from your own journey gives someone a reason to care about you before they know what you write about. Here’s one of mine:

“One kind comment changed my entire trajectory. I was about to quit because I thought nobody was reading. Then someone said, ‘Thank you for this post. Your writing matters to me.’ That one moment kept me going for months. Most creators are starving for genuine support. Real ‘I see you’ moments. Be that person for someone today.”

To write yours, think of a moment early in your journey. What happened, what you almost did, and what you learned.

(2.) They Want to Know If You Can Help, So Give Them One Tip

One action and one reason. Not a full lesson. Here’s one of mine:

“My #1 Substack tip: restack something you didn’t write, at least once a day. Something you genuinely liked, from a writer smaller than you. It costs nothing, and it’s often the first real boost a new writer gets.”

To write yours, pick the one thing you’d tell a friend who’s just starting out in your niche.

(3.) They Want to Know They Belong Here, So Say Something Kind

When you name exactly where someone is and tell them it’s okay, they remember you. This is one of the Notes I’ve posted most:

“You have ten subscribers? That’s amazing. Ten real people decided your words were worth their time. They invited you into their inbox. That’s a win worth celebrating. Treat those ten like they’re 10,000. That’s how strong foundations get built. Your ten today is the start of something bigger.”

To write yours, think about where a beginner in your niche gets stuck, and tell them it’s normal.

Knowing What to Write is One Thing. Doing It Every Day Is Harder.

Most writers know they should be on Notes. The hard part is showing up day after day without knowing whether what you posted is working.

📌 My Notes Growth Workshop is the plan I wish I’d had.

It’s everything I learned over two years of posting, in one place. Not every Note will take off, and a few might bring in dozens of subscribers.

But if you write these three kinds every day, it adds up.

Inside, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in new subscribers, and which ones only collect likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

The Notes Growth Guide with templates, so you always know what to post

A private community of writers working on the same thing

It’s on demand, so you can start watching the minute you join. The Workshop is on sale this week, through next Monday, November 30.

Start growing with Notes before the sale ends

This Week, You Also Get the December Notes Growth Challenge

When you join this week, you also get a free ticket to my December Notes Growth Challenge.

7 templates land in your inbox over the course of a week, and it’s one more chance before the year ends to write Notes alongside other writers and grow your Substack.

There are about five weeks left in the year. You could finish it with a routine that’s already working.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. The Workshop sale ends Monday night but the December Notes Challenge free ticket is only available through this Wednesday at midnight.

Question: What’s the next Note you’re going to write?