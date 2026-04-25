You’re posting consistently. Showing up every week. Writing things you’re genuinely proud of.

And your subscriber count barely moves.

You refresh the dashboard and feel that quiet dread when nothing has changed. You watch other writers announce milestones and wonder what they know that you don’t?

So, you start questioning everything (who wouldn't?) — your niche, your writing, whether you’re just not cut out for this.

That’s a lonely place to be. And I know it because I was there.

I was showing up, writing posts, doing everything I thought I was supposed to do.

The growth was painfully slow and I couldn’t figure out if I was doing something wrong or if the platform just didn’t work for my audience. I came very close to walking away from something that was weeks away from turning a corner.

Then a few things finally clicked…

I followed all the right advice. My subscriber count didn’t care.

Before I get into what worked, I want to talk about what didn’t. Because I wasted months on advice that felt productive but changed nothing.

Posting more frequently without a real strategy.

Writing longer, polished posts and hoping they’d find the right readers on their own.

Obsessing over finding the perfect niche before I’d written enough to even know what I wanted to be known for.

Trying every growth tactic I read about without committing to any of them long enough to see results.

None of it moved the needle. It just kept me busy enough to feel like I was making progress when I wasn’t.

Once I figured out the following three key principles, this is what helped me have a little breakthrough. I’m going to share them with you here:

(1.) I was posting on Notes every day and growing by almost nothing. Here’s what I was missing.

I was posting on Notes but I had no system.

I’d just write whatever came to mind that morning and hope something would land.

Some Notes got decent engagement. Most disappeared within an hour.

Then I started paying attention to which Notes actually brought subscribers versus which ones just collected likes. There’s a massive difference between the two and most writers never figure it out.

Once I understood which types of Notes convert (and built a simple daily routine around those specific types), the algorithm started learning my voice.

New readers started finding me. The growth started compounding in a way that felt almost effortless once it kicked in.

Notes now brings me 500 to 700 new subscribers every single month. From a 20-minute daily routine.

(2.) Most writers skip this step completely. & it’s why nothing sticks.

Your story. Your positioning. Who you’re actually writing for and why they should follow you instead of the thousands of other writers covering similar ground.

I didn’t have clear answers to any of these questions for the first several months and it showed in everything I wrote. My Notes felt scattered. My posts didn’t have a clear point of view. The algorithm had no consistent signal to work with so it didn’t know who to show my work to.

The moment I got clear on my story and my positioning everything tightened up. My writing got sharper. My audience started growing faster. And the people who did subscribe stayed because they knew exactly what they were signing up for.

This is the foundation everything else sits on. Skip it and you’re building on sand.

(3.) The hardest part of growing a Substack has nothing to do with writing.

This is the one most writers don’t want to hear.

It’s called “The Turtle Theory.”

The turtle never rushes yet it still reaches its destination. Slow steady progress is still progress.

Most writers are so focused on why they’re not growing faster that they miss the fact that they’re growing at all.

The compound effect doesn’t show up on your dashboard within a couple weeks. It shows up after several months, when you show up enough days and put in the real work.

Every week you show up the algorithm understands you a little better.

Every Note you post is another signal.

Every subscriber compounds into the next one.

Most writers quit somewhere around month three or four. Right before things start clicking. They decide it isn’t working and walk away from something that was weeks away from turning a corner.

My advice: Publish before you feel ready. Show up before you feel confident. The writers who grow aren’t more talented — they just stayed longer.

What to do right now if you’re feeling stuck

If you’re feeling stuck today (and everyone has those days, trust me), here’s my advice:

Write two Substack Notes today.

Not whatever comes to mind — write a story Note about something real from your journey, or a community Note that invites other writers to share something. Engage genuinely with a few writers in your niche and leave real comments that add something to the conversation. Then, restack one piece of content from a writer whose audience overlaps with yours.

Do that every day for 30 days before you decide it isn’t working. The turtle doesn’t stop halfway through the race.

I talk to writers every single week who had breakthroughs because they stayed consistent with Notes. I promise you, it will work for you too if you stick to it.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack without burning out

Understanding what to fix is one thing. Having a complete system to actually fix it is another.

That’s exactly what the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass gives you.

It’s the complete system I put together that helped me grow to 17,000+ subscribers and $100K in revenue. Here’s what’s inside:

Your origin story and positioning — the specific angle that makes your newsletter impossible to ignore and immediately worth following. This is the step most writers skip and then wonder why nothing gains traction

Your voice — how to write in a way that feels completely authentic and builds the kind of trust that turns casual readers into loyal subscribers who open every email

The daily Notes system — the exact routine that brings in consistent new subscribers every day built around a 20-minute daily habit so it never becomes another exhausting obligation

What actually grows versus what just gets likes — so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics and start building real momentum every single day

A sustainable system you’ll actually stick to — because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

And right now when you join, you also get my Notes Writing Playbook as a bonus.

It’s thirty of my best performing Notes prompts and templates broken down by type, hook, and structure so you always know exactly what to write every morning.

Sumu Sathi said this after going through it: “I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.”

If you’ve been stuck and you’re ready to actually fix that — this is where to start.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Question : Where are you right now with your Substack? Stuck or starting to see momentum?

Drop it in the comments, I’d love to see where you’re at right now.

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📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life. 🙏