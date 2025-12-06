I got a message today from a writer with thousands of subscribers.

Established. Successful. Been publishing for years.

His message: “I just don’t get Notes. What do I even write?”

If someone with that much experience is confused, you’re definitely not alone.

I gained over 600 new subscribers in the last 6 weeks from Notes alone. I don’t say that to brag. I share it to show what’s possible when you stay consistent with the right strategy.

Here’s what most people miss about Notes: It’s not like X/Twitter. It’s not like Instagram. It’s not even like LinkedIn.

It’s a completely different platform with a different vibe.

my Notes-writing spot at the local coffee shop

Notes has been compared to Substack’s town square. Before Notes, there was no place where writers could “meet up” and connect with each other. That’s the problem Notes solved.

The key? Most people on Notes are writers. Who write about different topics. Different niches.

You’re not writing to consumers scrolling mindlessly. You’re writing to other creators who understand the struggle. The grind. The quiet victories and loud failures.

When you write your Notes, write to writers.

That one shift changes everything.

But even when you understand that, you still sit down to write a Note and freeze up.

What am I supposed to say? What format actually works? Is this even worth posting?

You’re starting to wonder if Notes even works. If you’re missing something obvious. If everyone else figured out some secret you don’t know.

You’re not doing anything wrong.

You just need the right strategy. And proven templates that actually work.

Don’t take my word for it. Here’s what happened when these writers joined my last Challenge.

Here’s What Happened When These Writers Joined

During the last Notes Growth Challenge in November, we had over 150+ writers who joined. They received a new Notes template in their inbox each day for a week and committed to giving Notes a try…

Cindy, Personal Finance Writer: “I gained 23 subscribers in the 7-day Challenge. But more importantly, I finally understand how to use Notes. It’s not about being the expert. It’s about being human. I stopped trying to teach in my Notes and started sharing my own money mistakes and fears. Now I get 10-15 subscribers a week from Notes consistently.”

Marcus, Writer with 2K+ subscribers: “I was doing everything ‘right’ but nothing was working. The Challenge showed me I was treating Notes like a marketing channel instead of a conversation. Once I started asking questions, sharing behind-the-scenes struggles, and actually responding to comments, everything changed. I gained 40 new subscribers in one week.”

Jenny, Food Writer: “I felt like I had no idea what I was doing with Notes. I’d see other writers going viral and couldn’t figure out what I was doing wrong. Day 1 of the Challenge, I learned I was writing Notes for my existing audience instead of for the Notes audience. Those are two completely different groups. By Day 5, one of my Notes took off, and I gained 20 new subscribers in 48 hours.”

David, Non-Fiction Writer: “I thought Notes was just for quick tips and updates. The Challenge taught me it’s actually about building relationships with other writers. I went from 2-3 subscribers a week to 15+ just by changing how I approached Notes. The daily feedback was game-changing.”

You Can Join the Last Notes Growth Challenge of 2025 (December’s Edition)

These aren’t special writers with some secret advantage.

They were stuck. Frustrated. Posting Notes that went nowhere.

The difference? They committed to 7 days. They used proven templates instead of guessing.

One week to learn what actually works. To get daily Notes templates delivered to your inbox. To shift their entire approach.

That’s all it took.

This is the last 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge of 2025.

The December Challenge starts Wednesday, December 11th.

You can join through this weekend only, so we can get everyone set up and ready for the challenge.

For seven consecutive days, you get an email with a proven Notes template. Complete examples. Clear breakdown of why each format works.

Templates like the “Community Builder” Note, the “Value Bomb” Note, the “Validation” Note, each one specifically designed to work with Substack’s algorithm.

No more blank screen paralysis. No more wondering if what you’re posting will work.

When you join the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop today, you automatically get December’s 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge included.

Here’s everything you get:

7 proven Notes templates (delivered daily via email starting December 11th)

Real examples from high-performing Notes

The complete “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop

Access to our private community of 600+ writers

You can join 100’s of writers who have taken the Workshop & Challenge below:

