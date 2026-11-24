Thanksgiving is coming up this week here in this U.S., and I’ve been thinking about what this year has given me.

I’m grateful to everyone who reads, replies, and restacks.

Before the year wraps up, I wanted to look back at what Substack has done for me, and share how I’d approach 2027 if I were starting over.

This Year Gave Me an Audience and My Time Back

In my first months on Substack, I had a handful of subscribers and I was close to quitting.

Then, I had one Note go semi viral after about 30 days, and it made me realize the potential of this platform.

Today my Substack has grown to over 21,000 subscribers. Last month, Notes alone brought me over 500 new ones, and my weekly Notes Boost has grown to 300+ writers.

I’m proud of that, but it’s not the part I think about most. It’s the time I’ve been given back.

This year, I spent two weeks in Cabo San Lucas resting and relaxing on the beach, and I never had to ask a boss for time off.

I’ve celebrated friends’ birthdays, taken weekends off, and had more time for the things I love, like writing a book and salsa dancing.

I used to be a resume writer and career coach, and I got paid by the hour. Taking time off meant losing income.

Now my writing and my products keep working while I’m away. That’s what Substack gave me this year.

Here’s How I’d Make 2027 Your Best Year Yet

None of this happened by luck. It happened because I built things in a certain order.

First, I got clear on who I was writing for. Then I focused on Notes so new readers could find me. And then, I created simple products for the readers I already had.

That’s the strategy I’d follow again, and it’s what I teach in my Substack Growth Masterclass.

If you’re writing every week and your subscriber count barely moves, or you can’t see how any of it turns into income, a plan makes a big difference.

There are about five weeks left in 2026.

If you started building your foundation now, you’d walk into January with a clear plan, and not another list of things you meant to try.

Start Building Your Foundation This Week

My Substack Growth Masterclass is my strategy and teaching for how to grow and monetize your Substack, starting with your foundation.

It’s the same approach that took me past 21,000 subscribers.

Inside, you’ll get:

Your foundation: clarify your positioning that tells the right readers “this is for you” the moment they land on your page

Your growth plan: how to bring in new subscribers, including how I use Notes

Your first income: how to turn your readers into income with something simple you create, like a guide or a template

Here’s what one writer sent me right after he joined:

“This was the best, most concise explanation of how to scale and monetize a newsletter I’ve ever come across.” Jake G.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

This Week When you Join, You Also Get the Notes Writing Playbook

When you join this week, you’ll also get my Notes Writing Playbook as a bonus.

It’s 30+ of my best Notes prompts and templates, so once your foundation is set, you always know what to post on Notes.

The bonus is included this week only for the holiday.

[Join the Masterclass and get the Notes Playbook]

Thank you for reading this year. It means a lot.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s one thing writing has given you this year?