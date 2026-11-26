With Thanksgiving today in the U.S., I’ve been thinking about what I’m most grateful for this year.

And while I’m certainly grateful for the people who read my work, my subscriber count isn’t the thing I’m most grateful for.

It’s what building an audience has made possible.

For years, I worked as a resume writer and career coach.

If I wasn’t working with a client, I wasn’t getting paid.

I wanted more freedom with my time. I wanted to build something that didn’t depend on me being available every single day.

That’s what writing online has given me.

I’m grateful for the readers who have found my work, the writers I’ve been able to help, and the digital products I’ve created that continue to sell even when I’m not working.

But what I’m most grateful for is the freedom that came from building an audience.

And I want more writers to experience that.

I know how frustrating it is to spend hours writing Posts you’re proud of, only to have a handful of people read them.

You start wondering if anyone will ever find your work.

You wonder if you’re wasting your time.

And it’s hard to keep showing up when it feels like nothing is happening.

I don’t want that for you.

You don’t need to write more. You need more people finding what you’re already writing.

That’s why I created my Notes Growth Workshop .

I teach a simple 20-minute-a-day routine to help you use Notes to reach new readers and bring more subscribers to your Substack.

And for Black Friday, I’m including something extra.

When you join the Notes Growth Workshop between now and Sunday night, you’ll get a free ticket to my December Notes Growth Challenge, which starts the first week of December.

After this weekend, the Challenge will be available for purchase separately.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

So if you’ve been wanting to grow your Substack, this is a great opportunity to get the Workshop and join me for the Challenge at no extra cost.

[Join the Notes Growth Workshop + get the December Notes Growth Challenge free]

I hope a year from now, you’re looking back at your Substack and feeling grateful you kept going.