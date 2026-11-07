It took me about 90 days to build real momentum on Substack.

For most of that stretch, it felt like nothing was happening.

I’d publish a post, check my subscriber count the next morning, and see the same number. Most writers quit somewhere around the 90-day mark, right before it starts to add up.

My Substack is now past 21,000 subscribers. If I were starting over today, I’d spend those first 90 days very differently. Here’s the plan.

Days 1 to 30: Pick Your Core Ideas and Write 3 to 5 Posts

This is the step I skipped. I jumped straight into writing without asking why anyone would pick my voice over the thousands of other newsletters out there.

I had no answer, so my early posts were helpful but forgettable.

Here’s the task for the first month:

Pick 2 or 3 core ideas you want to be known for

Finish this sentence: “I help [who] [do what] so they can [result]”

Write 3 to 5 posts around those ideas: your story, a how-to for one problem you solve, and what you wish someone had told you on day one

Use your sentence in your subscribe pitch, your About page, and your welcome email

When a stranger finds you, they land on your profile and look for something to read. If nothing there sounds like you, they leave.

Days 30 to 60: Post Notes Every Day and Keep a List of Questions

In case you haven’t used it yet, Notes is the short-post feed inside Substack.

Your posts go by email to people who already subscribe to you. Your Notes can be seen by brand new people who’ve never heard of you yet.

Nobody writes Notes just to write Notes. It’s how you grow everything else.

A new person sees your Note, taps your name, lands on your profile, reads one of those posts, and subscribes.

When I first got serious about it, I was getting 2 or 3 new subscribers on a good day. Today Notes brings me 20-30+ a day, and in the last 7 days it brought me 388.

Here’s my exact routine:

I pick the type of Note before I open the app, so I’m never staring at it with nothing to say

I post two a day and schedule the second one

I restack a couple of writers in my niche

I like and comment on other writers before I post my own

It takes about 20 minutes.

As people reply and comment, I keep a running list of the questions that come up more than once. You’ll need that list next.

Days 60 to 90: Turn Your Most-Asked Question Into a First Product

Don’t wait for a big audience before your create something to sell.

Look at your list and pick the question you’ve answered the most.

Then spend a weekend putting your answers into one simple thing: a guide, a template, or a short workshop. Offer it to the people already reading.

That’s how mine happened. I kept answering the same question one reader at a time, so I put those answers into a guide over a weekend.

Twenty-three people bought it within 72 hours, and I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers.

Some Days Nothing Happens, and You Post Anyway

The hardest part of this plan isn’t any of the steps. It’s the days when a Note gets almost nothing and your numbers haven’t moved.

What helped me was attaching myself to showing up, not to what any single Note did. Some days a Note takes off. Some days nothing happens at all. I post anyway.

The Substack Masterclass is What Helps You in Your First 90 Days

Most writers skip the first month’s tasks because it doesn’t feel like growth.

Then they start posting Notes, strangers land on their profile, and nothing there tells them why to subscribe.

Getting clear on who you write for and what you write about is how you fix that.

That’s what I built my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass around. If your growth still feels random, it’s where I’d start. Inside, you’ll get:

A one-sentence answer to why a stranger should subscribe to you instead of the thousands of other newsletters

Positioning that tells the right readers “this is for you” the moment they land on your page

A step-by-step plan so you know what to work on each week instead of guessing

You’ll also get my Notes Writing Playbook, 30+ of my best Notes prompts and templates. It’s here below to join:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

If you’re ready to build your first product, that’s what I teach in my Digital Product Masterclass.

Whatever stretch you’re in, pick one thing from this post and do it today.

Keep writing, Wes

♻️ P.S. If this was helpful, restack it so another writer can find it.

Question: What’s the one question your readers keep asking you?