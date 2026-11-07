Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Colleen | Goldilocks Mode's avatar
Colleen | Goldilocks Mode
4h

Thanks for the great tips! I'm just getting ready to start and this very helpful. Especially the part about using your core sentence in your subscribe pitch. I didn't think about that.

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Virgil Brewster's avatar
Virgil Brewster
8h

I would reply to every comment. And share your stories. Oh and find what works for you. What works for one person doesn’t always work for you.

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