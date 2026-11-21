Christmas is a few weeks away, and a lot of us are doing the math on how to afford it.

Maybe you’re also thinking about the card you want paid down, or the emergency fund you keep meaning to start.

Most writers hear that the way to earn from their writing is a paid subscription.

It can work, but it can also be a long road, because it takes a lot of people saying yes to a monthly payment. Your readers are already signed up for more subscriptions than they can keep up with.

A simple digital product works differently.

You create it once, offer it to the people who already read you, and they pay one time for something that solves one problem. You can have it ready in a weekend.

Writers Are Already Set Up to Do Well With Products

You’re already a creator. You make things with your words every week, and that’s most of what a product takes.

A digital product can be as simple as packaging some of your best posts into one PDF guide or ebook.

You could use 90% of what you’ve already written and add a little extra 10% that’s special and only found in the guide. I think your most loyal readers will love that.

Or, record a special workshop, create a set of templates, or bundle together some of your best resources.

Price it reasonably, so it feels almost like a gift to the people who’ve been reading you.

That’s all it takes. We really don’t need to overcomplicate it.

What an Extra $1,000 a Month Could Do

I can’t promise a number, since it depends on your readers and what you offer.

But even an extra $1,000 a month can mean a real emergency fund, a card paid down, or a Christmas that feels a little lighter.

For me, it was time. As a resume writer and career coach, I loved the work, but I was paid for my time and always catching up on one-on-one clients.

I put the answers to one question I kept getting into a simple guide over a weekend, and I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers.

Products have since replaced my income and given me more breathing room.

I can travel without asking anyone’s permission, and I can take a sick day when I’m sick without doing the math on what it costs me.

If You Want to Start This Weekend, Here’s where I can help

I’ll be sharing more on how to pick, make, and offer your first product next week. If you’d rather start now, that’s what my Digital Product Masterclass is for.

Inside, you’ll get:

Find the idea: a way to spot the one problem your readers keep bringing you

Create it: a simple product you can make in a weekend, with no big audience or tech skills needed

Offer it: the steps to tell your readers about it so people can say yes, without feeling pushy

If you join through Sunday night at midnight Eastern, you’ll also get my $1K Product Roadmap, a step-by-step outline that helps you make your first $1K, so you always know what to do next.

Writers email me things like, “I made my first $100 because of what you taught me.”

You can find everything to join below:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. The $1K Product Roadmap comes with the Masterclass through Sunday night at midnight Eastern. If this was helpful, restack it so another writer can find it.

Question: What would an extra $1,000 a month do for you? Drop it below.