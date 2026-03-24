Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Kathryn Keene's avatar
Kathryn Keene
7h

Hey Wes - I am so new my head is still spinning. I posted my first long form article which was frankly extremely scary and a very vulnerable piece but I'm so happy to have gone that far. I am still trying to figure out why it looks like I have two accounts and how to actually gain subscribers who are not friends and family - which I'm happy to keep collecting. But my goal is two parts 1)a space to write and express so many things that I have been collecting overtime and 2) a way to grow my coaching business base. I get your burn out but i have been doing this a long time and feel like i'm just getting started. I am energized to reach a whole new branch of people and i'm excited. Thanks for the encouragement and tips!

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