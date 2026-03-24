Whether you just found this Substack or you’ve been here for a while, I’m genuinely glad you’re here.

I wanted to slow down for a minute and actually introduce (or re-introduce) myself properly.

This Is What We’re Actually Building Here

I started this Substack with one clear goal:

Help writers “escape the cubicle.”

That means using your newsletter to eventually replace your income, buy back your time, and write about something you actually care about.

Not in some distant theoretical way, but in a real practical way that starts with the very next post you publish.

That’s the mission. Every post, every Note, every product I’ve built is pointed at that same thing.

From Burnt Out Coach to Full-Time Writer — Here’s the Quick Version

A few years ago I was a burnt out career coach with a calendar that belonged to everyone but me.

Good money. Zero freedom.

Every Sunday night had this quiet dread about the week ahead: the calls that were already stacked up, the energy I knew I’d have to manufacture for clients when I had none left for myself.

I started this Substack with no real plan. What genuinely surprised me was finding my love for writing again — something I hadn’t felt in years.

Then the community started forming. Then people started paying me for things I created.

Then one day I looked up and realized I’d built something completely different from everything I’d left behind.

Today I write from Puerto Rico — two to three hours a day, surfing in the mornings, my chihuahua keeping me company in the afternoons.

None of that happened overnight. I figured a lot of it out the hard way. But it’s completely real and the system behind it is completely repeatable.

Which is exactly why I transparently share everything I learn here every single week.

This Isn’t Just a Substack. Here’s What It Actually Is.

Every week I write about what’s actually working in my newsletter: the experiments, the results, the things I wish I’d figured out sooner.

Growing on Substack, writing Notes that bring in subscribers, creating simple digital products, designing a life with more freedom in it.

No theory. Just what’s actually moving the needle.

Everything I teach comes from personal experience — things I’ve actually done, tested, and built myself. We’re currently at just under 17,000 subscribers and growing every single day.

Glad you’re one of them.

The Part of This Newsletter I’m Most Proud Of

Every Tuesday I run a Notes Boost inside my Substack Chat.

300+ writers show up every single week, from different countries, different niches, different stages of their journey. All in the same space to share their latest Note, support each other’s work, and grow together.

It costs nothing to join. Just head to the Chat tab on Tuesdays & Saturdays, drop your Note, engage with a few other writers, and watch what happens.

Some of the most genuine connections I’ve seen in this community started right there.

Ready to Get Serious About Growing Your Substack? Start Here.

You’re absolutely welcome here whether you join anything or not. If you’re not sure where to start in the archive, this post below is a good place — it breaks down the exact system behind everything I’ve built.

But if you’re ready to take the next step here’s where to go:

(Step 1) Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass

This is where everything begins. Your story. Your voice. Your positioning.

The same foundation behind 16,000 subscribers and $100K+ in yearly revenue. Over 500 writers have built their Substack foundation here in the last year.

Here’s what one of them said:

“I bought the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass and I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.” — Sumu Sathi

Right now the Masterclass also includes my Notes Writing Playbook as a bonus — 30+ Notes hooks and templates so you can start writing Notes that bring in subscribers from day one. You can join below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(Step 2) “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop

If you want to learn how to use Substack Notes to grow your newsletter every single day this is the complete system.

In this Workshop, I share my 20-minute daily Notes routine. The exact types of Notes that convert scrollers into subscribers, and framework behind 770+ new subscribers last month from Notes alone.

Here’s what one writer said after going through the Notes Challenge inside the Workshop:

“I did his 7 Day Notes Challenge last month and as a direct result of following his strategy gained 87 subscribers from Notes over the last month. HIGHLY RECOMMEND following him and doing the Challenge if you are wanting to grow your Substack.” — Leah Steele

The Notes Writing Playbook is included here too — 30+ hooks and templates ready to use from day one. You can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

No pressure either way. Just start reading and see what resonates.

Oh, One Last Thing…

Drop a comment below and tell me where you are in your Substack journey right now.

Leave a comment

Just getting started? Already building and looking to grow? Drop a link to your Substack or your latest post — I read every single one and I’d genuinely love to know who just joined.

Keep writing, Wes