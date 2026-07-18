A subscriber named Victoria messaged me this week.

She’s a few months into her Substack and writing journey and wanted to know which of my courses would be best for her. .

“Hey Wes, I subscribed to your Substack a few weeks ago and I’m feeling a bit stuck. I really want to get some help and join one of your courses, but not sure where to start?”

Honestly, I thought I’d made it super clear the best first step, but that’s on me. Apparently I need to take my own advice and always make it easy how to join a workshop.

So here’s the breakdown, as simply as I can lay it out.

Three different writers. Three different problems. Three different places to start.

Here’s how to know which one is for you:

(Step 1) “I’m new and not sure where to even begin.”

If you’re just getting started, or you’ve been showing up for a while and nothing seems to be landing, the issue is almost always the foundation.

No clear story. No real positioning. No understanding of what actually makes someone hit subscribe instead of just scrolling past.

Most writers skip past this part entirely, jump straight to posting, and then wonder why growth feels completely random.

Start here: the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

This covers the complete foundation. Your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently.

It’s the strategy behind 19,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue, laid out simply so you can follow it from day one.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(Step 2) “I’m showing up but Notes isn’t working for me.”

Maybe you already have the foundation. You know your story, you know who you’re writing for. But Notes still feels like a guessing game.

You post a Note, you get a handful of likes, and not much else happens. There’s no real routine you can actually stick to every morning, so it feels random instead of repeatable.

Start here: the Notes Growth Workshop.

You’ll learn the specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, the 20-minute daily routine, and the restacking strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who your readers are.

This is my most popular training and it’s how I personally grow 20 to 30+ new subscribers every single day.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

(Step 3) “I have an audience, but I’m not making any money from it.”

Maybe you’ve built something real. People read your work and trust you.

But none of it has turned into income because you’re waiting until you feel big enough, or you’re just not sure what you’d even sell.

Then start here: The Digital Product Masterclass.

You’ll learn how to create a simple product under $100 in a weekend and sell it to the audience you already have.

You don’t need 10,000 subscribers. You need one focused product that solves one real problem.

This is the exact process behind $100K+ in revenue from a newsletter.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Most writers who’ve been with me a while end up using all three together, not because I push them to, but because each one solves a different part of the same problem.

The Substack Masterclass builds the foundation.

The Notes Workshop runs the daily engine that keeps subscribers coming in.

The Digital Product Masterclass turns all of it into actual income.

You don’t need to start with all three (unless you’re ready to amp things up). Start with whichever one matches where you actually are right now.

📌 One thing worth knowing if you’ve been on the fence: pricing across all three goes up on August 1st, about two weeks from today.

Nothing dramatic, no countdown clock, just a heads up so you’re not caught off guard if you’ve been meaning to join and haven’t gotten around to it yet.

Whether you join or not, I want you to know you’re in the right place. This is still one of the best times there’s ever been to build a real writing business online.

It’s completely changed my daily life and given me the freedom I was looking for when I started.

If I can help in any way, reach out.

Keep writing, Wes