I got this message recently and I keep coming back to it:

“I’m quite new to Substack, but I really like your strategy. I bought your Notes Growth Workshop and started using it June 15th. In the first 11 days, I went from 10 subscribers to 54!! It has slowed a bit the last few days, but I am still getting more subscribers daily. Thank you.” — Valerie @ Encourage Your Soul

Ten subscribers and brand new to the platform. Eleven days later, 54 and still growing.

I want to talk about why her story matters more than anything I could tell you about my own numbers.

Don’t look at my numbers. Look at hers.

When I share that Notes brought me 770 subscribers last month, I know what some of you think. Sure, Wes, but you have 19,000 subscribers.

You have a name here. The algorithm already knows exactly who you are. Of course it works for you.

That’s fair. So set my numbers aside.

Valerie had no prior audience. No recognizable name or momentum.

The algorithm knew absolutely nothing about her, which, by everything I’ve written this week, should make her the hardest possible case. A feed that’s never seen you has nothing to work with.

And it still worked. Because the system was never about being somebody first.

It’s about showing up with the right types of Notes long enough for the algorithm to learn who you are. For Valerie, eleven days was enough.

You don’t need a head start. You need a system and about week.

She did all of it completely alone

There’s no trick hiding in her story. She went through the Notes Workshop, learned which types of Notes actually bring subscribers, and posted them consistently.

The algorithm got a steady signal, figured out who her readers were, and started sending them.

Notice her honesty, too. She says growth slowed a bit after those first eleven days, and she’s still gaining daily.

That’s what real growth looks like. Not a straight line up and to the right. A system that keeps working through the quieter stretches.

📌 Join the Notes Workshop now, and the Summer Challenge comes with it

The core of this is my Notes Growth Workshop. It’s the exact system Valerie followed, and it’s my most popular training.

Inside, you’ll learn the specific types of Notes that bring subscribers instead of just likes, my complete 20-minute daily routine, and the restacking strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who your readers are.

You get it the moment you join, so you can go through the whole thing this weekend and understand the system before Monday.

Then, starting Wednesday, July 15th, you put all of this into practice with the 7-Day Summer Notes Challenge, included free when you join this weekend.

The Challenge lasts seven days and you get a new Notes template in your email inbox each morning. You just plug into it, post and go on about your day.

If you’re ready to grow your Substack with Notes, you can secure your spot below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

By the end of July, that could be your message in my inbox.

And even if the Notes Workshop isn’t for you right now, start writing Notes anyway.

Show up every day, give the algorithm time to learn your voice, and don’t let a quiet week convince you it isn’t working.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s your subscriber count today? Drop it in the comments, then come back in a month and tell me what happened.

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