There’s a special kind of frustration that comes from putting real effort into your Substack and having very little to show for it.

I remember spending most of an afternoon writing a post, publishing it, and watching my subscriber count barely move.

Then I’d see someone else celebrating another thousand subscribers and wonder what they understood that I didn’t.

So I kept trying new things.

I changed topics. Reworked my About page. Posted more often. Followed someone else’s strategy for a week before another piece of advice made me question everything again.

Eventually, I started wondering whether the problem was my writing.

This month marks two years since I started this newsletter. Since then, it’s grown from zero to over 20,000 subscribers and helped me generate more than $225K in revenue over the last 18 months.

Those are the numbers people see.

What they don’t see are all the posts that went nowhere, the strategies I tried and abandoned, or the months I spent making this far more complicated than it needed to be.

Two years later, I can see the real problem clearly: I was asking my writing to do everything.

I expected every post to attract new readers, convince them to stay, and somehow create income.

Those are three different jobs. And I didn’t have a system connecting them.

Looking back now, almost everything that worked came down to three things.

The First Thing I’d Fix Isn’t My Writing

When I started, I believed good writing would eventually find the right readers.

So I wrote consistently. But I hadn’t made it clear who the newsletter was for, what readers would get from it, or why they should choose mine over thousands of others.

My writing wasn’t necessarily bad. It just didn’t have a clear direction.

That’s where a lot of writers get stuck. They keep trying to improve individual posts when the real problem is the foundation underneath them.

Before I worried about publishing more, I’d get clear on my story, my positioning, and the reason someone should subscribe and keep coming back.

That’s the first part of my system, and it’s what I teach inside the Substack Growth Masterclass.

Build Your Substack Foundation

Then, I’d Spend 20 Minutes a Day Helping Readers Find Me on Notes

Once the foundation was in place, I needed a reliable way to reach people who hadn’t subscribed yet.

Writing more full posts wasn’t the answer.

My posts helped me build a stronger relationship with the subscribers I already had, but Notes became the reason new readers found me every day.

Not just any Notes, either.

Some brought plenty of likes but barely moved my subscriber count. Others consistently turned people scrolling past into subscribers who wanted to read more.

Eventually, I built a 20-minute daily routine around the three types of Notes that brought subscribers—not just likes.

That routine went on to generate more than 900 new subscribers in a single month and made my growth feel far less random.

It’s the complete system I teach inside the Notes Growth Workshop.

Build Your 20-Minute Notes Routine

Finally, I’d Give My Readers Something Useful to Buy

Subscriber growth is valuable. But a larger number on your profile doesn’t automatically give you more income, more freedom, or fewer client calls.

At some point, your readers need a way to go further with you.

That doesn’t mean creating a massive course or waiting until you have thousands of subscribers.

I made my first thousand dollars from a digital product with fewer than 500 subscribers.

It started with one simple product that solved a specific problem my readers already had.

That decision changed the way I work. Instead of relying entirely on client calls or constantly creating more paid content, I could build something once and continue selling it for months.

The Digital Product Masterclass shows you how to find the right idea, create a focused product, and sell it to the audience you’re already building.

Create Your First Digital Product

The Three Pieces Work Better Together

It took me longer than it should have to understand that these weren’t three separate strategies.

They were one system.

Build something worth subscribing to.

Create a reliable way for new readers to find it.

Give those readers a useful way to go further.

When one part is missing, you usually feel it.

You’re writing but not growing. You’re growing but not making money. Or you’re trying to sell before readers understand why they should trust you.

The revenue matters, but what it changed matters more.

I’m no longer entirely dependent on a calendar filled with client calls. I can turn down work that isn’t a fit, take time away, and come back to a newsletter that continued growing and products that continued selling.

That’s what I wanted this newsletter to create from the beginning. I just didn’t have the system yet.

My Two-Year Substack-Versary Sale Ends Monday

To celebrate two years on Substack and nearly 20,000 subscribers, all three trainings are on sale through Monday, August 31.

Each one also includes a different implementation bonus:

The Substack Growth Masterclass includes my Storyselling Scripts.

The Notes Growth Workshop includes my Notes Writing Playbook.

The Digital Product Masterclass includes my Product in a Weekend Roadmap.

📌 If your newsletter still feels unclear, start with the Substack Growth Masterclass.

📌 If your writing is solid but your subscriber count isn’t moving, choose the Notes Growth Workshop.

📌 If you have readers but nothing useful to sell them yet, choose the Digital Product Masterclass.

And if you know you’re missing all three pieces, this is the week to build the complete system.

Start with the Substack Masterclass

It took me two years to build this system.

You can start putting it to work before this week is over.

Keep writing, Wes