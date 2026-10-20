To celebrate two years of writing here, I’m running an anniversary sale on all my offers, including the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass through Friday.

I never set out to build something big. I just wanted more room in my days.

I wanted to travel when I felt like it without asking anyone’s permission, take a sick day when I was sick, and take a day off just because I wanted one without doing the math on what it would cost me.

I wanted my afternoons back, too. These days I take long walks with my dogs every afternoon, because I can.

Writing on Substack is what made that possible. Almost two years in, I have 20,000+ subscribers, 300+ writers in my weekly Notes boosts, and I’ve turned what I know into a few simple digital products.

Here’s something I wrote early on, when I was still figuring out if this could work:

“That night, exhausted and frustrated, I was venting to a friend about feeling trapped in my own business. He reminded me about the Substack I’d started a few years earlier but had let fizzle out. “Why don’t you start your newsletter back up?” he asked. Something clicked. What if I could help people at scale instead of one hour at a time? What if I could build something that worked even when I wasn’t actively working on it? So, I decided to restart my Substack, but this time with a completely different approach. I was going to treat it like a real business from day one, not just a hobby.”

Reading it now, I can see how much changed once I got clear on who I was writing for.

That clarity is what made everything else easier, and it’s what the Masterclass walks you through.

Inside, you’ll get a one-sentence answer to why a stranger should subscribe to you, positioning that tells the right readers “this is for you” the moment they land on your page, and a step-by-step plan so you know what to work on each week.

If you’ve been writing and your growth still feels random, this is where I’d start:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(📌 If you’d rather focus on reaching new readers first, my Notes Growth Workshop is on sale too. And if you’re ready to earn from your writing, so is my Digital Product Masterclass.)

Next week I’ll be adding new materials and raising the price. If you join this week, you get everything included today, plus every future update and added bonus.

I have a lot coming soon, including those new materials, and I’m excited to share them. Thank you for being here and for reading. It means more than I can say.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What would more room in your days look like for you?