This week officially marks two years since I started this newsletter. 🥳

Before anything else, I want to say something to whoever’s reading this. If you’ve been here since close to the beginning, thank you for sticking around through a lot of figuring-it-out.

And if you just subscribed last week, thank you too, genuinely.

Either way, you’re a part of why two years turned into something real instead of something I almost gave up on after the first month.

I was proud of my few dozen subscribers and honestly wondered if that was it

Two years ago I was excited and completely lost at the same time. I knew I wanted to write again. But, I had no real idea how to grow anything.

My first month, I had a few dozen subscribers.

Mostly people who found me through a LinkedIn post, plus friends and family being kind enough to support something I was still figuring out how to describe.

I remember being proud of every single one of those first subscribers, and also honestly wondering if that was as far as this would ever go.

The turning point was getting consistent with Notes, and more specifically, actually figuring out which types of Notes worked instead of just posting whatever came to mind.

That took months of small experiments, day after day, paying attention to what actually brought someone new versus what just sat there.

We’re closing in on 20,000 subscribers now.

And, this newsletter has crossed over $200,000 in sales through my Stan Store, almost entirely built from people who started as free subscribers first.

And one of my favorite things to come out of these two years has nothing to do with any of those numbers…my Weekly Notes Boost.

My weekly Notes Boost has grown to over 300-plus writers showing up every week.

Not to game the algorithm, that never actually worked anyway. It’s become an actual community.

People ask real questions, follow each other, genuinely support each other’s work.

This weekly Notes boost community has become grounding for me every week, reminding myself why I actually started this.

Here’s How I Want to Celebrate With You (and Help You Keep Growing, Too)

To celebrate two years, I’m running special pricing on all three of my trainings this week, through Friday.

After that, pricing goes back up, and actually doubles from where it sits right now.

Over 500-plus writers have gone through my trainings over these two years, including a few well-known names who used what’s inside to actually launch their newsletters.

Getting to be part of that, even a small part, has become one of my favorite things about writing here. Here they are:

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is the complete foundation..

…the same one behind everything I just told you about. Your story, your positioning, and the daily Notes system that took me from a few dozen subscribers to nearly 20,000.

This week, it also includes my Storyselling Scripts as a bonus, seven scripts built to turn a story into a sale instead of just a good read.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Notes Growth Workshop is where I break down exactly which Note types actually work…

…the same ones that turned things around for me after months of posting without a real strategy.

This week, it includes my Notes Growth Playbook, it’s like a swipe file with real examples across every type that’s worked for me, so you’re never starting from a blank cursor.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Digital Product Masterclass is how this became more than just growing a subscriber count…

…the exact process behind crossing $200,000 in sales through my Stan Store.

This week, it includes my Product in a Weekend Roadmap, the plan I’d follow to build a first product from scratch in a single weekend.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

📌 Most writers usually get all three trainings and treat them like a system, but start with the Substack Masterclass if you’re just ready for Step One.

None of the last two years happened without the people reading this. I mean that more than I probably say it enough.

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. How long have you been here? I’d love to know if you’re an OG subscriber from close to the start, or if you just found this in the last few weeks.

Drop your Substack in the comments and I’ll come check it out.

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