You can share helpful advice every week and still struggle to build an audience.

That’s frustrating when you’re putting real time into your writing.

You’re trying to be useful. You publish something you’re proud of, get a few likes, and wonder why people aren’t sticking around.

Sometimes, we’re so focused on teaching that we leave ourselves out of the writing.

Readers learn what we recommend. But they never learn why it matters to us.

“I’ve been there, too” gives people a reason to listen

I could write “5 Ways to Make Money on Substack.”

Or I could tell you how I faced burn out, why I wanted to make a major life change and start writing online…

See the difference?

I’d spent years as a freelance writer and career coach. I had clients and a full calendar, but taking time off meant thinking about the income I’d lose.

I was doing well, and I still felt stuck. That was hard to admit.

If you’ve felt that way, you understand why I wanted another option—and why earning my first $1,000 from a simple digital product meant so much.

It gave me a way to earn without adding another appointment to my calendar.

Your readers want to hear how you faced something they’re facing…

What you tried, what went wrong, what helped you move forward, etc.

That’s a story that can make someone think, “Maybe I could do this, too.”

Your story might be exactly what someone needs to hear

You don’t need a dramatic life story.

It could be a project you nearly abandoned. Maybe a mistake you made with a client, or a goal that took much longer than you expected.

Bring readers into the moment before rushing to the lesson.

What were you worried about? What did you wish someone had told you?

That’s where someone might think, “Oh, me too. I’ve felt like that.”

Useful advice still matters. But every free post doesn’t have to explain every step.

Sometimes, your writing helps someone feel understood or see a possibility they’d dismissed.

Your product, workshop, or community can then help them put the idea into practice.

A good story can start the connection. Give readers a reason to stay.

When someone reads your story and thinks, “This person understands me,” you’ve given them a reason to pay attention.

Now, what will they find when they visit your Substack?

Is it clear who you write for, how you can help, and why they should subscribe?

That’s how the story connects to growing your audience.

You want someone to recognize themselves in your writing, subscribe, and look forward to hearing from you again.

That’s what I help you work toward in my Substack Growth Masterclass .

If you’re writing regularly but struggling to turn that effort into subscribers and income…

I’ll help you clarify your audience, give your Substack a clear direction, and build a repeatable growth plan.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

And to help more people find your writing in the first place, there’s my Notes Growth Workshop .

You’ll learn how I use personal stories, useful lessons, and clear opinions in Notes, with prompts, templates, and a 20-minute routine to help you put it into practice.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Substack Masterclass helps you know what you’re building.

The Notes Workshop helps you show up each day and bring readers into it.

Most writers end up getting all three of my offers and putting them together as a system.

If you’re tired of publishing helpful writing and wondering why people aren’t sticking around, start with the training that fits where you’re struggling.

I’d love to help you build that connection.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s something you’ve gone through that would make one of your readers think, “Me too”?