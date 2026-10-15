Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Christine F.'s avatar
Christine F.
Oct 15

The headline alone rings so true. And this especially: “Sometimes, we’re so focused on teaching that we leave ourselves out of the writing.”

I want my writing to help people, but I’m still learning what sounds like me and what sounds like me trying to sound helpful 😂 Getting better at it in personal pieces. But the second I set out to teach something, the clichés sneak back in. I can talk it through with one person or a whole group! Apparently putting it on a page is a separate skill.

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Conor Norwood's avatar
Conor Norwood
Oct 16

It’s why I’m such a huge fan of storytelling. I try and weave it into my content any chance I get.

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