Enrollment for the Notes Growth Workshop closed last night.

But yesterday’s post on Notes and restacking has been getting a lot of traction and questions, so I’m leaving the window open a few more hours.

Here’s why midnight tonight is the cutoff. After that, I’m setting up Sunday’s send, so everyone who joins by then gets the first Notes Challenge template tomorrow morning.

The November 7-Day Notes Challenge starts tomorrow, November 1.

Every morning for seven days, a new Notes template lands in your inbox.

You tweak it to make it your own, post it, and that’s your Note for the day. On Sunday morning, you open your inbox and the idea is already there.

When you join my Notes Growth Workshop, you also get:

The Note types that bring in subscribers, not just likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

Templates and a Notes Growth Guide, so you always know what to write

A 30-day guarantee. If you follow the system and don’t see results, email me your notes and I’ll refund you

In the last 7 days, Notes alone has brought me 388 new subscribers. Notes still works and is alive & well…

The routine behind that is simple: I write/post two Notes a day, I write few quick replies, a couple of restacks, and about 20 minutes.

If you’ve had this open in a tab all week, you can still have your first template tomorrow morning.

Enrollment closes tonight at midnight Pacific Time.

Join the Notes Workshop & Challenge

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s your biggest question about Notes or restacking? Ask it below and I’ll do my best answer.