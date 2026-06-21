Most mornings I’m done writing my Notes before most writers have even decided what to say.

Coffee and phone in hand. Swipe file open. Twenty minutes later my Notes are written and I’m on with my day.

It wasn’t always like this.

Before I had a system I’d open the app, stare at it, write something generic, delete it, write it again, and eventually just close my phone and tell myself I’d do it later.

Later never came. And my Substack stayed invisible to everyone who hadn’t already found me.

That’s the thing most writers don’t realize. Publishing a post every week is not a growth strategy. It’s a retention strategy.

Your posts only go to people already subscribed to you. You’re talking to the same room every single week.

Notes is different.

Notes Is the Front Door to Your Substack. Most Writers Have It Closed.

I wrote about this recently and it clearly hit a nerve:

So many writers are trying to grow their Substack with the front door shut. They’re publishing consistently, showing up, putting in the work, and barely moving the needle.

Not because their writing isn’t good. Because nobody new is finding them.

Notes is how new people find you on Substack. The algorithm surfaces your Notes to readers who’ve never heard of you.

People whose interests overlap with your existing audience and who are likely to subscribe the moment something resonates.

And before you ask, because I get this constantly: yes, it works for your niche.

Fiction, food, lifestyle, parenting, finance, whatever you write. Your future subscribers are already on the platform, and Substack is genuinely good at matching your work with the readers most likely to love it.

Today’s the Last Day to Get the Notes Writing Playbook (tick, tock)

With a swipe file, the “so what do I write today?” problem disappears completely.

That’s exactly what I put together in the Notes Writing Playbook. 30 of my highest converting hooks plus 10 Note templates you can adapt to your niche immediately.

This weekend, the Notes Writing Playbook is included when you join the Notes Growth Workshop .

The Notes Workshop is my most popular training and the daily growth engine behind 18,000 subscribers, with 20 to 30+ new ones a day.

Inside the Workshop, you’ll learn the specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, the 20-minute routine, and the restacking strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who your readers are.

Over 300 writers have already grown with it. Here’s what Jacqui Johnson shared after joining:

“I bought the growth workshop recently and I have just looked through and it’s such a valuable resource. I am about to start applying everything I learnt. Thanks.” — Jacqui Johnson

And, Gilbert from Fit to Teach:

"Hey Wes, I'm a big fan of your work. I bought your notes workshop and mostly followed it to the letter. Lo and behold, it worked. I post about three notes a day, and I picked up significant traffic growing to 2,300 subscribers and around 2,800 followers."

Tonight is the last night the Playbook is included. After today it goes away as a bonus for good.

If you’ve been thinking about joining, this is genuinely the best time. The most complete offer there is.

You can join below:

Get the Workshop & Playbook

Tonight is the deadline. I genuinely can’t wait to see how many writers are going to grow with Notes this summer.

Keep writing, Wes

PS - Questions about Notes or the Workshop? My DMs are always open.