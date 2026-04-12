Most mornings I’m done writing my Notes before most writers have even decided what to say.

Coffee and phone in hand. Swipe file open. Twenty minutes later my two Notes are written and I’m on with my day.

It wasn’t always like this.

Before I had a system I’d open the app, stare at it, write something generic, delete it, write it again, and eventually just close my phone and tell myself I’d do it later.

Later never came. And my Substack stayed invisible to everyone who hadn’t already found me.

That’s the thing most writers don’t realize. Publishing a post every week is not a growth strategy. It’s a retention strategy.

Your posts only go to people already subscribed to you. The people who already found you. You’re talking to the same room every single week.

Notes is different.

Notes Is the Front Door to Your Substack. But, Most Writers Have It Closed.

I wrote about this recently and it clearly hit a nerve:

So many writers are trying to grow their Substack but their front door is shut. They’re publishing consistently, showing up, putting in the work — and barely moving the needle.

Not because their writing isn’t good. Because nobody new is finding them.

Notes is how new people find you on Substack. The algorithm surfaces your Notes to readers who’ve never heard of you…people whose interests overlap with your existing audience and who are likely to subscribe the moment something resonates.

Without Notes you’re essentially hoping someone wanders past your house and decides to knock. With Notes you’re standing at the front door every single morning waving people in.

That’s the missing piece for most writers.

What Happens When You Write Daily Notes

Gilbert from Fit to Teach bought my Notes Growth Workshop and followed the system. He posted three Notes a day and let the habit compound.

Here’s what he told me:

“Hey Wes, I’m a big fan of your work. I bought your notes workshop and mostly followed it to the letter. Lo and behold, it worked. I post about three notes a day, and I picked up significant traffic growing to 2,300 subscribers and around 2,800 followers.”

Not a viral moment. Just showing up every single day with a proven system and letting the algorithm do what it’s designed to do.

More Strategy Won’t Fix This. But this will.

You know Notes matters. You’ve read the posts. You understand why it works.

But every time you sit down to write one you have no idea where to start. The blank screen stares back and you either write something generic or close the app entirely.

More strategy won’t fix that. But a swipe file will.

You open it. Pick a hook. Write your story around it. Post it before you talk yourself out of it.

That “so what the heck do I write today?” problem disappears completely.

That’s exactly what I put together in the Notes Writing Playbook — 30 of my highest converting hooks plus 10 Note templates you can adapt to your niche immediately.

One hook for every single day of the month. Built from over a year of daily Notes writing and reverse engineered from the ones that actually brought in subscribers.

Today’s the Last Day to Get the Notes Writing Playbook (tick, tock)

Right now, the Notes Writing Playbook is included when you join the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass this weekend.

The Masterclass is the complete foundation — your story, your voice, your positioning, your growth system. The same steps behind 17,000 subscribers and over $100K in yearly revenue from a newsletter I write in two to three hours a day.

Over 500 writers have built their Substack foundation here and here’s what one of them said:

“I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.” — Sumu Sathi

Then, tonight’s the last night the Playbook is included. After today it disappears as a bonus.

If you’ve been thinking about joining this is genuinely the best time — the most complete offer at the best price.

You can join below:

Join the Masterclass + Playbook

Tonight is the deadline.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s the one thing that keeps getting in the way of you posting Notes consistently? Drop it in the comments. I read every single one.

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