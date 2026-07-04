It’s the 4th of July here in the US, and everyone’s celebrating independence. Fireworks, cookouts, a day off work.

But a day off isn’t freedom.

Come Monday, most people are right back to a schedule someone else owns. Asking permission to take time off. Trading their hours for a paycheck that stops the moment they do.

So here’s my honest question for you today. Everyone’s celebrating independence. When’s yours?

I ask because I remember wanting mine badly.

A few years ago I was burnt out from running a freelance business built entirely on one-on-one work.

My calendar was packed with calls. My income was tied directly to my time, which meant the only way to earn more was to work more.

I was looking for an off ramp. Some way out of trading hours for dollars forever.

That’s when I found Substack.

I started writing, built an audience, and made my first few digital products almost as an experiment. I never expected those simple products to make over $100K in their first year. And I really never expected what they’d do to my time.

Last winter, I spent most of it in Puerto Rico. In a few weeks I’m taking off to travel around Mexico for a while.

I never have to ask a boss for time off, because I don’t have one.

I’m not telling you this to brag. I’m telling you because I want you to see that it’s real, and it’s within reach for you too.

Growing and monetizing a newsletter is the closest thing I’ve found to Tim Ferriss’s “4-Hour Workweek” actually being real.

You build an audience once. You create something simple that genuinely helps them. And it keeps paying you even while you sleep.

There has never been a better time to build this than right now.

You don’t need to quit tomorrow. You don’t need anyone’s permission. You just need to start building something that’s yours.

That’s exactly what my three trainings are for, and together they work as one system.

It starts with the (Step One) Substack Growth Masterclass, where you build your foundation, your story, your voice, and a real strategy to grow.

Join the Substack Masterclass

From there, the (Step Two) Notes Growth Workshop grows your audience every day with a simple 20-minute routine.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

And when you’re ready, the (Step Three) Digital Product Masterclass shows you how to turn that audience into income, the same way I did.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Most writers end up grabbing all three because they work best like a system. But the best first move is Step One, the Substack Masterclass.

📌 One thing worth knowing: pricing on all of it goes up after tomorrow, July 5th.

I’m adding new material and bonuses and raising the prices then. So there’s honestly no better day than today to start building yours, and if you join now, you lock in today’s price and get every future update free.

You can spend another year celebrating everyone else’s freedom. Or you can start building your own.

Your independence was never going to come from a job. It comes from something you build that’s yours.

Keep writing, Wes

PS — The best time to start was a year ago. The second best is today, while it’s on your mind and still at this price. After tomorrow, both of those change.